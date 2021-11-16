Halo Infinite Crashing on Startup Fix

Halo Infinite has just had its multiplayer component launch and eager fans around the world have flocked to experience the latest Halo instalment by 343 Industries. There have been numerous players who have been having issues starting up the game and this guide will talk about possible Halo Infinite crash fixes. The game itself has a vast abundance of new gameplay to delve into and gives a grandeur reminder of the golden-age Halo games. It’s time to suit up and make your mark on the landscape once again.

The Halo Infinite Crashing on Startup Issue

Before you can start earning all brand-new armour and equipment in the fray of the battlefield, you’ll have to first launch the game which has been an issue for many players. The crash itself takes place when starting up Halo Infinite and the game abruptly crashes for certain players.

This has been happening a lot recently for numerous games and it is likely due to the fact of the higher specs needed to run the latest games for players. The developers will likely be looking into fixing this particular crash with more advice on it very soon.

The Halo Infinite Crash Fixes

There are multiple methods that can be used to try and fix the crash. These are as follows:

Verify your games files on Steam which can be done by right-clicking on the game in the library, selecting properties, then click ‘verify integrity of the game files’, this will make sure your game is in the correct state, after this is done, relaunch the game.

A second way to attempt a fix of the crashes is by clearing the cache on Steam by going to settings then the download section, then selecting ‘clear download cache’ which may fix the issue with the game crashing which would allow you to get back into the fray and level up once again.

Another way to try and fix the crashes is firstly ensuring that the drivers are not out of date which would cause Halo Infinite to not launch correctly in the first place. This can be done by updating the DirectX drivers or reinstalling them from the official Microsoft website.

Update the graphics card.

Ensure your laptop/PC meets the minimum requirements to run Halo Infinite.

Disable ‘Async Comput’ if you are using AMD on your laptop/PC.

Try re-installing Halo Infinite’s multiplayer component from a fresh download if the previous steps hadn’t seemed to work.

These are some of the Halo Infinite crash fixes that you can try to find out if they will fix the issues. In the meantime, be assured that the development team is likely looking into updating the game as soon as possible with a developer fix to the crashes. Given that the game has just been released; there is a likelihood that defects such as crashes will occur from time to time due to the fact there is now a vast abundance of players on the servers. However, for crashes that occur outwith the game such as this startup crash, it could be a case that drivers just need updated which would allow the game to launch correctly.

Will you be utilising these fixes for Halo Infinite this month?

Halo Infinite fully releases on December 8th for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.