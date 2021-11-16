Halo Infinite: How to Get the Samurai Armor

Halo Infinite has the most extensive customisation in any Halo title to date, but one specific set of armor is catching the eye of many players – Yoroi, the Samurai Armor Core. In this guide, we’ll detail how you can get your hands on the Samurai armor in Halo Infinite.

How to Get Samurai Armor in Halo Infinite

To get the samurai armor, officially known as ‘Yoroi’, in Halo Infinite, you will need to participate in the upcoming Fractures: Tenrai Event. This event is scheduled to run from November 23rd, 2021, until November 30th and is free to participate in for all players across PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Fracture: Tenrai will feature an ‘Event Pass’, which is similar to the Battle Pass, rewarding players with exclusive items for completing matches and completing specific challenges. The full contents of the Event Pass are currently unknown, but are described as being “Samurai-themed” and include armor pieces, customisation options and, of course, the Legendary Yoroi Armor Core.

Season 1 will last until May 2022. Along the way #HaloInfinite will have multiple in-game events with their own rewards and activities! The first is Fracture: Tenrai, featuring a limited time Event Pass, playlist, and Samurai-themed rewards starting next week. pic.twitter.com/3XtGQj5tgf — Halo (@Halo) November 15, 2021

The event will run multiple times throughout Season One, which ends in May 2022, so don’t worry if you don’t earn the samurai armor before the event concludes the first time. Progression will also carry over between events, so you don’t have to rush through the Event Pass, either.

Although Halo Infinite multiplayer is currently considered a Beta, all progress, including unlocked items, will carry forward to the game’s official launch on December 8th, 2021. The armor is, of course, also usable permanently and can be worn outside of the event.

What is an Armor Core?

Armor Cores in Halo Infinite act as the foundation for your player character. Certain aspects, such as helmets, visors, chests, shoulders, wrists and other armor parts, can be exclusive to a specific Armor Core. All Samurai cosmetics, such as the Hikeshi helmet and Sabi visor, are exclusive to the Yoroi Armor Core and cannot be worn with any other. Armor Core cosmetics are exclusively tied to their obtainment method, so don’t worry about unlocking cosmetics for Armor Cores you don’t own.

There are currently three Armor Cores in Halo Infinite: Mark VII, the default Armor Core; Mark V [B], which is obtained in the Heroes of Reach Battle Pass and features cosmetics inspired by Halo: Reach; and Yoroi, which uses cosmetics from the Fractures: Tenrai Event. More Armor Cores are planned for the future and 343 claim they are looking into a way for some cosmetics to work on multiple Cores, but this has yet to be seen.