Halo Infinite: Is the Battle Pass Worth It?

November 16th, 2021 by Shubhendu Vatsa

Is the Halo Infinite Battle Pass worth the money? Ever since 343 Industries announced the plans for their multiplayer mode alongside the usual campaign mode, the question of whether to buy the Halo Infinite Battle Pass or not has been on every player’s mind. On Monday, November 15, Microsoft and Xbox surprised many players by allowing them to play the Halo Infinite Multiplayer beta before the full release.

Players will not only get to play the multiplayer early but also get to keep all their progressions and stats. The Halo Infinite Battle Pass lets you earn customizations, vehicles, weapons, and other items as you complete in-game challenges during multiplayer gameplay. Performing challenges will provide you with experience points toward your Battle Pass and help you level up through its tiers.

Season 1 of Halo Infinite will end in May 2022 and the developers have planned multiple in-game events, each with its own rewards and activities. As per 343, the first among these is “Fracture: Tenrai, featuring a limited-time Event Pass, playlist, and Samurai-themed rewards starting next week.” But is the Halo Infinite Battle Pass worth your cold hard cash?

​The rewards in Halo Infinite Battle Pass are divided into two tiers – free and premium. You will be able to obtain all the free rewards without spending any money, while the premium rewards can be acquired by purchasing the Premium Battle Pass. If you switch your mind and purchase the Premium Battle Pass, you will unlock the Premium Battle Pass track items up to your current standard Battle Pass progress.

​One of the unique and best features of all Battle Passes in Halo Infinite is that it will be permanently available. Purchasing a premium Battle Pass is something that players can opt-in to whenever they feel like it. Furthermore, each season will have its own Battle Pass and will “continue to exist for players to return to and progress,” irrespective of the current season. Unlike traditional Battle Passes, where players need to grind all the tiers to unlock each of the rewards is a thing of the past.

​Halo Infinite Battle Pass will let players to play and unlock rewards at their own pace and players can continue with their progress on older Battle Passes even after the season changes. This is not usually seen in modern titles and this is what sets Infinite’s Battle Pass apart from the crowd. So coming back to the question – Is the Halo Infinite Battle Pass worth it? Yes, definitely. For the number of rewards and features the Battle Pass is currently offering, it absolutely is a great deal and worth purchasing, even if you are not a hardcore gamer.

Halo Infinite multiplayer is available for free on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, with its Campaign launching on December 8th, 2021.

