Hello Kitty Island Adventure Umbrella Locations: Umbrella Escapade Quest Guide

Hello Kitty Island Adventure will have you running around quite a lot for certain quests, especially those which involve you finding items such as Umbrellas. The Umbrella Escapade quest is one such quest and if you don’t know exactly where to look for one of the Umbrellas, you (like I did) may spend quite a bit of time looking for them. This article will take you through all of the Umbrella locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

All Umbrella Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Once you pick up an Umbrella on the island you will discover the Umbrella Escapade quest. If you are still working on another quest involving Hello Kitty then you will have to complete that first before you can officially start the Umbrella Escapade quest. When you have gotten the quest, you can proceed naturally with the tasks, although you can find the Umbrellas even without the quest.

Umbrella Number One — Just Outside the Cafe

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first Umbrella won’t be too difficult to find, it is directly in between Hello Kitty’s Cafe and Tuxedosam’s shop. On the map, this is extremely close to the Central Plaza area — this Umbrella will likely be the first you find. Interact with the Umbrella to pick it up by tapping the glove icon on the screen.

Umbrella Number Two — Northwest on the Island

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Out of the three Umbrellas, this is the trickiest one to find. You will have to travel along the path which leads up to the top left of the island. Near the water/lake indicated on the map above, you will be able to find the Umbrella laying quite close to it. Simply grab it and then you will now have the second Umbrella for the quest.

Umbrella Number Three — Near the Beach Close to the Central Plaza

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The final Umbrella is located back down near the Central Plaza behind the Cafe tables. It is close to the beach and is hidden next to some trees near a Pineapple. After this is collected, you will now have all the Umbrellas you need for the quest.

What to Do After Finding the Umbrellas in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Once you have found the Umbrellas, all you have to do to complete the Umbrella Escapade quest is place them on the tables. The Cafe Tables are found just in front of where you found the final Umbrella in this article. They will be indicated with a blue quest marker (exclamation mark) above them. Interact with all three of the tables and I recommend to make sure there is an Umbrella on each.

Once you have done that, make your way inside the cafe and talk to Hello Kitty. After that, you will have finished the Umbrella Escapade quest — congratulations!

- This article was updated on July 31st, 2023