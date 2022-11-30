Hero Challenges Change How You Unlock Overwatch 2 Heroes in Season 2

Hero Challenges will redefine how players unlock heroes in Overwatch 2. Earlier, if you had to unlock heroes in the game, you would have had to play a specific number of matches in order to unlock a certain hero.

Kiriko, the newest hero in Overwatch 2 Season 1 was a battle pass exclusive and was locked behind 55 tiers in the battle pass. To unlock her, you would have had to purchase the battle pass and then grind your way up to tier 55. All that is changing in Overwatch 2 Season 2.

What are Hero Challenges in Overwatch 2 Season 2?

The answer is pretty simple. To unlock a hero in Overwatch 2 Season 2, you will have to complete a specific set of challenges in order to unlock a hero. This ensures that you will be accustomed completely with a particular hero before you can use it properly in the game. Here’s what the official Blizzard blog has to say about these hero challenges.

Once Season 2 drops, in order to unlock a hero, you will first have to select the hero. This will then put you and the hero in a practice arena where you will have to learn how to use the abilities of the hero you’re currently working with. Once you’ve got a hang of their abilities, you will be challenged to win matches with that hero. Once you’ve won the set number of matches, the hero will be unlocked for you, and you will be able to use the hero freely in all game modes.

However, if you do want to skip all the hassle behind unlocking a particular hero, you can just go ahead and purchase them directly from the item shop itself. While this method is expensive, it does save you a lot of time and effort in Overwatch 2. There’s still some time left before the new season in Overwatch 2 arrives. Login now and you will receive Junker Queen and Soujourn for free.

This entire Hero Challenge feature is aimed at giving the community a chance at unlocking Kiriko for free. We’ll update this piece with more details about the said challenges once they go live in Overwatch 2 after Season 2 releases.

Ramattra, the newest hero to join the ranks in Overwatch 2 will be locked behind the battle pass. There’s a high chance that you won’t be able to unlock Ramattra through Hero Challenges in Overwatch 2 just yet. This feature, however, might be made available to him in the future. That said, Overwatch 2 Season 2 will witness some major map changes, and will also see the inclusion of the Greek Mythology skins.

Overwatch 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022