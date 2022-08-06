The Ruby Rude Track Suit is a suit that Agent 47 can earn through a specific task in Hitman 3. He can wear the tracksuit in any mission in the game. The suit is based on a decal of the same name that is used for a few different weapons throughout the series. However, this is the first instance where the decal has been made into a suit for Agent 47 can wear while taking down his targets. In this guide, we will show you how to unlock the Ruby Rude Track Suit in Hitman 3.

How to Unlock the Ruby Rude Track Suit in Hitman 3

To unlock the Ruby Rude Track Suit in Hitman 3, you need to finish one of the two Elusive Target Arcade missions that have been added to Hitman 3 as part of its August Year Two roadmap.

You will have the choice to take on The Dyads or The Diabolicals. Both missions contain an Elusive Target from either Hitman 1, 2 or 3, meaning you will need to own all three games to complete these tasks.

The Ruby Rude Track Suit will be awarded to you at the end screen of the final target on either mission. So it doesn’t really matter which one you choose as long as you finish it. There are three Elusive Targets in each mission, so you must take out all three of them to unlock the suit. If you only take down one or two Elusive Targets, you will not get the Ruby Rude Track Suit.

After you have unlocked the Ruby Rude Track Suit in Hitman 3, you can equip it just like any other outfit you have unlocked for Agent 47. Go into the planning stage of any mission and select the new suit from your wardrobe and have Agent 47 start the mission in the tracksuit.

The only instances where Agent 47 cannot use the tracksuit is when there are specific loadouts necessary for a mission that requires a specific outfit. Heading to the catwalk in Paris is our personal choice for when to drape the purple and black fit.

Hitman 3 is available now for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.