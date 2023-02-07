Hogwarts Legacy File Size: How Many GB is Hogwarts Legacy?

Before you can hop into the Wizarding World of Hogwarts Legacy, you will have to see if your console has enough storage to run the game. It’s quite a big one, seeing how massive it is in scale. With all the cool effects, voice lines, and detailed locales in the game, how many GB will Hogwarts Legacy take up? We can break down the file size of the game below.

How Many GB is Hogwarts Legacy?

According to what we know, at least for the platforms the game will currently be on, these are the file sizes to expect with patches.

PS5: 80.20 GB

Xbox Series Consoles: 76.67 GB

PC: 85 GB

Yes, the game is significantly larger than other grand games in the past like Elden Ring. This might be due in part to all the extra particle effects, dialogue, and other high-quality assets used to create the game.

To not spoil the game, you’re going to be more than just roaming around the boarding school. There are many expansive areas to roam around and explore, fighting new enemies and having epic magic duels on the way there. Also, with the different Houses in mind, certain side quests and story paths will differ. It’s the type of game that will give you several hours of playtime, even after the credits roll.

We do know that PlayStation players do get some exclusive content which includes an extra dungeon, cosmetics, and an additional quest. That’s why it’s a bit bigger than Xbox’s file size. As for PC, it’s typically just a minimum storage requirement needed so that the whole game can be downloaded onto the platform.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023