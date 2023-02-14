Hogwarts Legacy Prepare Your OWLS Stuck: How to Continue With the Main Story

If you’re here, chances are you’re on the Prepare For Your OWLS questline and there is no next objective to get to. You’re doing all sorts of things like skipping the time of day, taking on other side objectives, and exploring more. Sebastian, Natty, or Poppy aren’t writing back, so what gives? Where do you go next? Here, we can help you not be stuck in the middle of the Prepare Your OWLS quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Prevent Being Stuck on the Prepare Your OWLS Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

So you’re at the point where you met with Sebastian at the southern coast, but now there are three other objectives labeled “???”. What you need to do is go to your OWL post on the menu and take a look at Lodgok’s message to you. It’ll start with him talking about how he found one of Ranrok’s drills along the shore. He wants to destroy it after losing his patience in reasoning with him.

After reading this, you’ll be assigned the next mission, Lodgok’s Loyalty. This quest is located all the way south at the Coastal Mine Floo Flame location in Marunweem Lake. You can’t easily get here by broom or Hippogriff. You have to make your way to the Coastal Cavern area and travel through the East South Sea Bog and North Poidsear Coast Floo Flame locations.

It’s a bit of a trek to get from these points as you’ll be facing off against Ranrok’s loyalists on the way there. The reason why you can’t get there by flying is that there’s a barrier that will stop you. Luckily, once you unlock the fast travel points, you can then go back there and fly freely in the southernmost parts of the playable areas in the game.

Now that you’re not stuck or lost on where to head from here, there won’t be anything else that will require you to go out of your way to finish the main story.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023