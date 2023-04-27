Honkai Star Rail: All Base Zone Chest Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Honkai: Star Rail players can find a wide array of different treasure chests as they explore the game’s many planets. But in true RPG fashion, some treasures are actually way harder to find than others. Now, here are the locations of all the treasure chests in the Herta Space Station’s Base Zone.

All Base Zone Chest Locations in Honkai Star Rail

All 7 Base Zone Basic Treasure Locations

The first basic treasure chest can be found in the spot marked on the map below, right by the entrance of the Base Zone and in fornt of the Space Elevator.

Image: Attck of the Fanboy

After getting the first chest, you will be able to find the second one by heading right to the Reception Hall, in the spot marked below. The chest will be located near a few plants. The third chest, on the other hand, can be found by heading left from the second chest, to the spot marked in red.

Image: Attck of the Fanboy

After getting the two chests, you will be able to find the fourth one by heading to a portion of the area located right by the reception desk. The chest will be located right by the door.

Image: Attck of the Fanboy

From the spot where you found the fourth basic chest, just continue onward until your reach the Monitoring Room. Once there, you will be able to find the fourth chest located left by the entrance, on the spot marked below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After finding the previous chest, you will be able to find the fifth Basic chest by heading to the opposite Monitoring Room. The chest will be located in the center of the room.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After getting the chests located on the base level, you will be able to find the sixth and final basic chest by heading to a room located left on the second floor. After entering the room, the chest will be located northeast, on the spot marked below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All Base Zone Precious Treasure Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

You will be able to find the only Base Zone Precious Treasure Chest in the same area where you found the fourth basic chest. The chest will be located in front of the screens, in the place marked below, and will be guarded by a Formidable Foe.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Base Zone Warp Trotter Location

You will be able to spot the Warp Trotter by heading to the left corridor leading to the second monitoring Room (where you found the fifth basic chest). Once you spot the enemy, remember to prioritize them in order to stop them from escaping.

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023