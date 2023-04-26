Honkai Star Rail: All Outlying Snow Plains Treasure Chest Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for all Honkai: Star Rail Outlying Snow Plains treasure chest locations? A fun and valuable aspect of Honkai is the ability to search for treasure chests in different zones. Unfortunately, while the map shows how many treasure chests can be found in that zone, it doesn’t tell you where they can be found. However, we have provided you with the exact locations of all 4 Outlying Snow Plains treasure chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail.

All 4 Outlying Snow Plains Treasure Chest Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

There are 4 chest locations in the Outlying Snow Plains area of Honkai: Star Rail.

Outlying Snow Plains Basic Treasure Chest 1

You will want to start at the Long Slope space anchor. Head west and continue to hug the wall on the left side. You will find the first Basic Treasure Chest.

Outlying Snow Plains Basic Treasure Chest 2

Head north from the location of chest 1. You will find the second Basic Treasure Chest behind a snow-covered house in a little nook.

Outlying Snow Plains Precious Treasure Chest 3

From the location of chest 2, you will want to turn left and walk in between the house and the wall. You will find a Precious Treasure just located a short distance away. A Formidable Foe will guard it; you must beat it in battle before you can open the Precious Treasure Chest.

Outlying Snow Plains Warp Trotter (Chest 4)

Teleport back to the Long Slop space anchor. Head up the hill again, but you must fight a Warp Trotter to obtain the valuable loot. Destroy the barrel on the righthand side of the map and continue a short distance to find the Warp Trotter hiding behind a rock structure next to the map boundary wall.

