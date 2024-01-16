Honkai Star Rail: Crown of the Mundane and Divine Part 2: Upcoming Character and Light Cone Event Warps

Image: miHoYo

Honkai: Star Rail 1.6, Crown of the Mundane and Divine Part 2, has new character event warps coming, and it’s looking to be an exciting one for fans. You will want to experience this limited-time event, so read further to learn about the upcoming Honkai: Star Rail event warps!

Upcoming Honkai Star Rail Character Event Warps

According to the official Twitter page of Honkai: Star Rail, fans can look forward to two character event warps. The first character event warp, called “Panta Rhei,” will include 5-star character Dr. Ratio and four-star characters Sushang, Natasha, and Hook. In other words, these character’s drop rates will be boosted during the event.

The second character event warp, called “Nessun Dorma,” includes 5-star character Kafka and 4-star characters Sushang, Natasha, and Hook. Like Panta Rhei, the character’s drop rates in the Nessun Dorma event warp will be boosted.

Don’t take our word for it; check out the official tweet from the Honkai: Star Rail account below.

Character Event Warps: Panta Rhei, Nessun Dorma



■Event Period

2024/01/17 12:00:00– 2024/02/05 14:59:00(server time)



▌"Panta Rhei" Character Event Warp

During the event, the drop rates of the limited 5-star character Dr. Ratio (The Hunt: Imaginary) and 4-star characters… pic.twitter.com/FJ5qIOqBWU — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) January 16, 2024

For a brief summary, here is everything you can expect for the upcoming character event warps:

Panta Rhei Character Event Warp

Dr. Ratio (5 Star)

Sushang (4 Star)

Natasha (4 Star)

Hook (4 Star)

Nessun Dorma Character Event Warp

Kafka (5 Star)

Sushang (4 Star)

Natasha (4 Star)

Hook (4 Star)

Upcoming Honkai: Star Rail Light Cone Event Warps

Outside of Character Event Warps, players can experience two Light Cone Event Warps: Brilliant Fixation and Bygone Reminiscence. During the Brilliant Fixation Event Warp, players can expect the drop rates for certain Light Cones to increase. These include 5-star Baptism of Pure Thought (The Hunt), 4 Star Perfect Timing (Abundance), 4 Star Only Silence Remains (The Hunt), and 4 Star Landau’s Choice (Preservation”

As for the Bygone Reminiscence Light Cone Event Warp, players can expect drop rates for the following Light Cones to increase: 5-Star Patience is All You Need (Nihility), 4-Star Perfect Timing (Abudance), 4-Star Only Silence Remains (The Hunt), and 4 Star Landau’s Choice (Preservation).

Here is the official tweet of the Light Cone Event Warp from the Honkai: Star Rail Twitter account:

Light Cone Event Warps: Brilliant Fixation, Bygone Reminiscence



■Event Period

2024/01/17 12:00:00 – 2024/02/05 14:59:00(server time)



▌"Brilliant Fixation" Light Cone Event Warp

During the event, the drop rates of the limited 5-star Light Cone "Baptism of Pure Thought (The… pic.twitter.com/ibxqkFAKsB — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) January 16, 2024

For a quick summary, players can expect these Light Cones included in the latest Light Cone Event Warps:

Brilliant Flexation Light Cone Event Warp

Baptism of Pure Thought (The Hunt)

Perfect Timing (Abundance)

Only Silence Remains (The Hunt)

Landau’s Choice (Preservation)

Bygone Reminiscence Light Cone Event Warp

Patience is all You Need (Nihility)

Perfect Timing (Abundance)

Only Silence Remains (The Hunt)

Landau’s Choice (Preservation)

Honkai: Star Rail Character and Light Cone Event Warps Start and End Date

The Character and Light Cone Event Warps mentioned in this guide will begin on January 17, 2024, and run till February 5, 2024. This gives players plenty of time to claim all the characters and Light Cones mentioned!

That’s all you need to know about the upcoming event warps in Honkai: Star Rail! To prepare for Dr. Ratio, arguably the best character mentioned in the guide, check out our best Dr. Ratio build guide.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2024