Honkai Star Rail Ghost Actor Quest Guide

Honkai Star Rail’s Fyxestroll Garden zone is filled with several spooky stories involving the Heliobi and ghosts of the area. One such quest involves a Ghost Actor putting on a performance of Wedding Wine, but she needs your help as a scene partner.

If you choose to learn from the Ghost Actor, you’ll need to memorize your lines for a quiz the following day. Successfully performing your part will net you an achievement, so this guide will show you all of the Ghost Actor answers in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Ghost Actor Answers

The Ghost Actor can be found near the Pavillion of Cessation Corridor in Fyxestroll Garden. You’ll be able to hear her loudly singing as you approach, so she’s hard to miss. Once you speak with her and accept her quest, she’ll tell you to return another time. Come back the next real-world day to continue this quest.

When you return the following day, it’s time for your performance. The Ghost Actor well say a line and you’ll be given a handful of dialogue options to choose from. The answers to each of her four lines are listed below.

Line Answer In devotion, my heart does yearn… To be known by you, my love, in return. Candles flicker, casting shadows on the wall. My bones the wick, my flesh the fragrance’s call. Robes fall away, revealing my desire. In hibiscus tent, our passions shall transpire. At night, we’ll embrace as one, so tight. Come tomorrow, you’ll take your flight.

If you manage to perform your lines correctly, you’ll earn the “Mountain of Recto, Water of Verso” achievement. If you mess up the lines, you’ll get the “Apprentice, Disciple, and Renegade” achievement. Both have the same rewards, so there’s no real penalty for choosing the wrong lines of dialogue in this quest.

That’s all there is to the Ghost Actor quest in Honkai Star Rail. There are many more achievement-related hidden quests throughout Fyxestroll Garden, so be sure to chat with all of the Heliobi in the area. There are also a ton of treasure chests and a Warp Trotter to collect in Fyxestroll Garden, so there are plenty of ways to earn free Stellar Jades there.

