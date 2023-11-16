Honkai Star Rail Fyxestroll Garden Chest & Trotter Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Even though it was introduced a little after Halloween, Honkai Star Rail‘s new Fyxestroll Garden zone doesn’t feel out of place. This spooky new region is the stage for Huohuo‘s questline in Version 1.5, and there are plenty of chests to collect within it.

Fyxestroll Garden is a sprawling zone with multiple winding paths and ghostly secrets, so it can be difficult to collect every treasure chest and Warp Trotter in the region without some help. This guide will show you where to find all Fyxestroll Garden treasure chests and the hidden Warp Trotter in the area so you can snag some extra Stellar Jades and other rewards.

Related: Is the Express Star Pass Worth It in Honkai Star Rail?

All Fyxestroll Garden Treasure Chest Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are 15 treasures in Fyxestroll Garden: 14 treasure chests and 1 Warp Trotter. 12 of the chests are located out in the open and are quite easy to find, but 2 of them are tucked away in an unmarked quest area that you’ll need to revisit. Each treasure chest is marked on the map above with a red dot, while the Warp Trotter is marked with a blue dot.

How to Get Mirror Treasure Chests in Fyxestroll Garden

The last two chests are hidden in the mirror puzzle area from Huohuo’s Trailblaze Continuance mission. After completing the quest “Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie,” head back to the area marked with an asterisk on the map above and use the mirror to reach the new area.

Related: Honkai Star Rail Topaz DPS Build | Best Light Cone, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Once you reach the mirror puzzle area, choose the left mirror next to the pair of gossiping Heliobi to reach the area with the first hidden chest. Choose the middle mirror next and then turn around to find the glowing walkway that you used during the quest. Cross the gap and you’ll find the final chest next to the mirror.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With that, you’ve collected all 15 treasures in Fyxestroll Garden. Remember that there are Elite enemies throughout the zone that guard rare treasure chests too, but these aren’t counted toward completion on the map. Still, it’s worth challenging these foes to earn some extra Stellar Jades and upgrade materials on top of everything else.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2023