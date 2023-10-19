Honkai Star Rail Topaz DPS Build | Best Light Cone, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Image: Hoyoverse

Topaz is one of Honkai Star Rail‘s most unique Fire characters because her kit is entirely reliant on follow-up attacks performed by her pet Warp Trotter, Numby, and this dynamic duo is capable of outputting insanely high damage numbers with the right build. Topaz is already strong enough on her own, widely accepted as one of the game’s best Fire units, but she can easily carry you through hard content with the right relics and team composition. This is the best build for Topaz and Numby in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Honkai Star Rail Topaz Build

Since Topaz is a Fire Hunt unit, her best build is fairly straightforward. However, this build will also boost her follow-up attack potential so she can make the most out of Numby’s attacks.

Best Light Cone for Topaz and Numby

Image: Hoyoverse

As is the case with most 5-Star units, Topaz’s best Light Cone is her signature one. “Worrisome, Blissful” increases her CRIT Rate by 18% and boosts her follow-up attack DMG by 30% while also increasing her CRIT DMG by 24% on top of that. This is perfect for Topaz’s playstyle and will massively improve her damage output.

An alternative 5-Star Light Cone for Topaz and Numby is the free-to-play friendly “Cruising in the Stellar Sea,” which is obtainable as a Simulated Universe reward from Herta’s store. It boosts the user’s CRIT Rate by 16% (with an additional 16% increase for enemies below 50% HP) and increases their ATK by 40% for 2 turns after defeating an enemy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want to use a 4-Star Light Cone with Topaz, then “Swordplay” or “River Flows in Spring” are two solid choices. The former boosts DMG dealt after attacking the same enemy by 8% which is perfect for Topaz, and the latter increases Topaz’s SPD and DMG by 8% and 12% respectively.

Related: Best Light Cones for Each Path and Character in Honkai Star Rail

Best Topaz Relics & Stats

Topaz is a Fire character so her best Relic set is Firesmith of Lava Forging. The 4-piece bonus for this set increases Fire DMG by 10% and Skill DMG by 12%, boosting Fire DMG by an additional 12% after Topaz uses her Ultimate.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can also swap that out for the Musketeer of Wild Wheat set, which is a safe choice for just about any character in Honkai Star Rail. You’ll get a 12% bonus to ATK with just 2 pieces so you can mix it with the Firesmith of Lava Forging set, but a full 4-piece set of Musketeer of Wild Wheat will get you a 6% increase to SPD and a 10% increase to Basic attack DMG.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ultimately, the Relic set bonuses aren’t as important as their overall stats for Topaz. It’s perfectly fine to temporarily ignore set bonuses if they don’t have good stats. You can always farm Cavern of Corrosion for more Relics at a later date

Related: Honkai Star Rail: All Relic Sets and How to Get Them

Topaz Stats and Substats

Topaz has a fairly standard stat priority as a Hunt character, but she also greatly benefits from Energy Regeneration Rate since her Ultimate ability is key to her damage output. Focus on these stats to get the most out of Topaz and Numby:

Body: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Feet: ATK%

ATK% Sphere: Fire DMG

Fire DMG Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate

Best Planar Ornaments for Topaz

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There’s really only one Planar Ornament set that you should be running with Topaz and Numby, and that’s Inert Salsotto. It increases the user’s CRIT Rate by 8%, but the real benefit for Topaz is the 15% boost to Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG when CRIT Rate reaches 50% or higher. Her kit is so reliant on follow-up attacks that this is a no-brainer, plus her Traces transform her Basic attacks into follow-up attacks so they’ll benefit from this buff as well.

Related: Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe Swarm Disaster Guide | Rewards, Trail of Pathstrider, and Chapters

As far as stats go, you should look for a Fire DMG main stat on your sphere and an Energy Regeneration main stat on your rope. You can go with something else as long as it’s somewhat useful — like ATK% or CRIT Rate — because the 2-piece set bonus is what really matters here.

Best Topaz Team Compositions

As a Hunt character, Topaz is going to be the main DPS unit on any team. She needs a good Abundance character to heal her or a strong Preservation character to keep her protected. Plus, any buffer or debuffer will only increase her damage output.

Best Overall Topaz Team

Image: Hoyoverse

The best Topaz and Numby team makes use of a standard banner 5-Star to help her shine.

Topaz

Clara

March 7th

Tingyun

With this composition, Clara can generate skill points for the team while March 7th shields her to draw enmity from enemies. This lets Tingyun and Topaz deal most of the damage, with the former buffing the latter so she can keep Numby active and easily dispatch enemies. Plus, the focus on follow-up attacks will make Simulated Universe runs a breeze with Elation Blessings.

Follow-Up Attack Topaz Team

Image: Hoyoverse

This team composition focuses entirely on follow-up attacks.

Topaz

Himeko

March 7th

Clara

Every single unit on this team can perform follow-up attacks, so it’s perfect for Elation runs in Simulated Universe. With March 7th shielding the team, Clara can generate skill points while Topaz wears down enemy weaknesses so Himeko can perform her follow-up move.

Related: How to Do a Follow-Up Attack in Honkai Star Rail

Best F2P Topaz Team

Image: Hoyoverse

The best F2P Topaz team makes use of the standard support units to maximize her potential.

Topaz

Tingyun

Asta

Natasha

In this team composition, Natasha will keep the team healed and farm skill points with her Basic attack. Tingyun buffs Topaz and Asta maintains her damage buff on top of that, letting Numby deal massive damage when everything is working.

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2023