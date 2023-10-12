Honkai Star Rail Topaz Farming Guide: Materials & Best Relics

Image: Hoyoverse

Topaz is one of the most unique characters in Honkai Star Rail, and her pet Warp Trotter Numby is why. As a 5-Star Fire Hunt character, Topaz makes use of follow-up attacks performed by Numby to deal massive damage to marked enemies. Numby is the real star of Topaz’s kit, and this little Trotter can decimate even the strongest foes as long as Topaz has the right Relics equipped and the best team composition at her side. Whether you’re preparing to pull for Topaz in Honkai Star Rail or you already got lucky on her banner and won your 50/50, this guide will explain exactly what materials and Relics you should be farming for this dynamic duo.

Topaz & Numby Materials in Honkai Star Rail

Topaz uses the standard Silvermane Badges, Insignias, and Medals to increase her Ascension level, but she’ll also need materials from the new Stagnant Shadow added in Version 1.4. Thankfully, her Trace upgrade materials are the standard ones used for Hunt characters, so you’re in luck if you’ve been farming already.

Topaz Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Required Materials Required Credits Level 20 5 Silvermane Badges 4,000 Level 30 10 Silvermane Badges 8,000 Level 40 6 Silvermane Insignias, 3 Searing Steel Blades 16,000 Level 50 9 Silvermane Insignias, 7 Searing Steel Blades 40,000 Level 60 6 Silvermane Medals, 20 Searing Steel Blades 80,000 Level 70 9 Silvermane Medals, 35 Searing Steel Blades 160,000

In total, Ascending Topaz to level 80 will cost you 308,000 Credits. Thankfully, Silvermane items are easy to come by if you run the right Assignments every day, so most of the work is farming Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Scorch to stock up on Searing Steel Blades since you need 65 in total to reach level 80 with Topaz.

Related: Honkai Star Rail Jingliu DPS Build | Best Light Cone, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Topaz Trace Materials

Topaz’s Trace upgrade materials are nothing out of the ordinary, so you might have a bunch of them in your inventory already if you haven’t been using them to upgrade Hunt characters like Yanqing or Seele.

8 Tracks of Destiny

12 Regrets of Infinite Ochema

18 Arrows of the Beast Hunter

41 Silvermane Badges

56 Silvermane Insignias

58 Silvermane Medals

69 Arrows of the Demon Slayer

139 Arrows of the Starchaser

Make sure you’re choosing the right Assignments every day so you can earn Silvermane Badges in the background while you play. You can also pick up all of these materials from the Starlight and Embers exchange if you have some left over (maybe after spending all your Stellar Jades trying to pull for Topaz in the first place).

Best Relics for Topaz in Honkai Star Rail

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best Relic set for Topaz is Firesmith of Lava-Forging since her kit is so reliant on Fire damage. Not only do her attacks deal Fire damage to enemies, but also all of Numby’s attacks on top of that. The 2-piece Firesmith of Lava-Forging bonus provides a 10% increase to Fire damage across the board, and the 4-piece bonus increases Topaz’s Skill damage by 12% and boosts Fire damage by an additional 12% after using her Ultimate. This will apply to Numby’s follow-up attacks too, letting Topaz get more use out of this buff than most characters.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As with most DPS characters, you can also swap that out for the Musketeer of Wild Wheat set. The 2-piece bonus provides a 12% increase to ATK, so you can mix and match with Firesmith of Lava-Forging if you just want to boost Topaz’s stats across the board. If you opt for the 4-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat bonus, however, Topaz’s SPD will increase by 6% and her Basic ATK damage will be boosted by 10% as well.

Topaz Stat Priority

Since Topaz’s Traces give her a built-in boost to CRIT rate, it’s best to focus on building up her CRIT damage with Relics. ATK% is a safe choice for your other Relics, but make sure you have at least a few Relics with Energy Regeneration Rate stats since Topaz’s Ultimate ability is the key to her success.

Body: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Feet: ATK%

ATK% Sphere: Fire DMG

Fire DMG Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate

Best Topaz Planar Ornaments

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For her Planar Ornaments, there really is no better set for Topaz than Inert Salsotto. Obtained from Simulated Universe World 6, this set increases Topaz’s CRIT Rate by 8%. If you pass the 50% CRIT rate threshold (which you should aim to do anyway with Topaz), her Ultimate and follow-up attack damage will increase by 15%.

Related: Best F2P Kafka Build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cone, Relics, and Team Composition

Since Topaz’s Ultimate ability allows Numby to perform way more follow-up attacks than normal and boosts his CRIT damage, this is a no-brainer. Plus, Topaz’s Traces transform her Basic attacks into follow-up attacks, making this an even better set for her. As always, try to get a sphere with a Fire damage main stat. For the rope, prioritize Energy Regeneration Rate so Topaz can use her Ultimate as often as possible.

- This article was updated on October 12th, 2023