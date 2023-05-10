How to Get Firesmith of Lava-Forging Relic Set in Honkai: Star Rail

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

If you are looking to build a highly damaging Fire DPS in Honkai: Star Rail, using a full Firesmith of Lava-Forging is a must, given the set’s ability to buff Fire DMG by 10% (22% for one attack after performing an Ultimate) while also increasing it’s wielders Skill DMG by 12%. But how can you get your hands on the set? Now, here’s how to get the Firesmith of Lava-Forging Relic Set in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to Get the Firesmith of Lava-Forging Relic Set in Honkai: Star Rail

You will be able to get the Firesmith of Lava-Forging relic set in Honkai: Star Rail by completing the Path of Conflagration Cavern of Corrosion. The Cavern of Corrosion will be located in Stargazer Navalia.

As the sub-area is featured as part of The Xianzhou Luofu, you will need to have completed the whole Belobog (Jarilo-VI) storyline and then reach Trailblazer Level 29 in order to unlock the mission Windswept Wanderlust and thus the new explorable world.

After unlocking The Xianzhou Luofu and the unlocking the Stargazer Navalia area, you will be able to find the Cavern of Corrosion on the path leading to the area’s westmost Teleport Waypoint and located in the upper half of the map.

Who are the Best Characters for Firesmith of Lava-Forging?

Given the set’s ability to buff its wielder’s whole set, Firesmith of Lava-Forging is undoubtedly the best overall set for Himeko and Hook. Using the set on the Preservation version of the Trailblazer can also work really well.

In our opinion and as you can check out in our build guide for her, although she is also a Fire unit, equipping the relic set on Asta is highly unadvised given her role as a Break focused unit/offensive support.

This guide was made during Honkai: Star Rail’s version 1.0 and will be updated if new ways to acquire the relic set are made available in the future.

- This article was updated on May 10th, 2023