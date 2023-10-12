All Great Mine Treasure, Aether Spirit, & Challenger Locations in Honkai Star Rail (Aetherium Wars)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The third victory zone in Honkai Star Rail’s Aetherium Wars event is the Great Mine in Belobog’s Underworld on Jarilo-VI, and the dark, winding paths hide many treasure chests, Aether Spirits, and challengers for you to discover. The Great Mine is one of the largest victory zones for Aetherium Wars, and it’s easy to miss some of the chests and collectibles since they’re tucked away in dark corners. Plus, you may be distracted dealing with IPC guards the first time you visit.

While it may seem confusing at first, the Great Mine’s layout is fairly straightforward once you’ve cleared the IPC guards from the area and unlocked all three teleport waypoints. This guide will show you how to fully complete the Great Mine victory zone in Honkai Star Rail, detailing the locations of every treasure chest, Aether Spirit, and optional challenger.

Great Mine Treasure Chest Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Great Mine is mostly linear, so you’re bound to run into most of the chests as you progress through the area naturally. The last two can be missed if you’re not paying attention, however, since they’re located along optional paths with dead ends. Thankfully, none of them are that far from the teleport waypoints throughout the area. You can see the locations of every Great Mine treasure chest marked on the map above.

Related: Honkai Star Rail Jingliu DPS Build | Best Light Cone, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Great Mine Challenger Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Most of the challengers in the Great Mine are located on the bridge in the western half of the region. This is a callback to classic Pokemon games, presenting you with a gauntlet of trainer battles with a huge chest at the end. One challenger is located underneath the bridge, however, and that person is marked with an arrow on the map above. The only challenger located nowhere near the bridge is the Impatient Youth, who can be found in the campsite in the northeast corner of the Great Mine.

Related: The Best Blade DPS Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, Planar Ornaments, and Team Composition

All Great Mine Aether Spirits

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are four Aether Spirits to capture in the Great Mines. As per usual, three of them are normal Aether Spirits that can be encountered at any time, while the last one is in an area that requires a Mastery Mark to access.

Everwinter Shadewalker

Automaton Spider

Silvermane Soldier

Frigid Prowler

The Great Mine is home to all three types of Aether Spirits, so you’ll need a diverse team comprised of Aether Spirits from both the Corridor of Fading Echoes and Cloudford in order to stand a chance. Some challenges have single-element teams, so you may have to swap your Aether Spirit lineup on the fly in order to emerge victorious.

- This article was updated on October 12th, 2023