Honkai Star Rail Rates and Warp Banners Explained

Image: miYoHo

Honkai Star Rail players are on the hunt for the best characters and pulling as much as they can from warps, that is why knowing about Warp Banners is important. If you are unsure about how the system fully works that makes sense as everyone needs some time to get used to it. This article will take you through what you need to know about Warp Banners and their rates in Honkai Star Rail.

Warp Banners in Honkai Star Rail Explained

Honkai Star Rail Warp Banners are how you roll for getting characters and Light Cones in the game. You can use Star Rail passes as a currency to roll on the regular (Stellar Warp) banners whereas you will need a Special Star Rail pass to roll on limited-time event warp banners. Stellar Jade that you collect in the game can be used for purchasing/turning into Star Rail passes.

Limited-time warps have a much greater chance of providing you with the associated banner character. These can be a brilliant option for anyone who is having difficulty in acquiring their desired five-star character from a pull — a term for the warp results. HoYoverse will tend to have new warp banners available for players from time to time so these will change a lot.

Related: Honkai: Star Rail Beginner’s Guide, Tips, and Tricks

Whenever you see a character you’d like to get attached to a limited-time warp banner, you will want to ensure that you are ready to pull as many times as possible. It shouldn’t take you an extensive amount of time to finally get the character you were looking for from warping. Of course, you still have a chance for higher-star characters from regular Stellar Warps too.

Honkai Star Rail: All Warp Rates | Chances of Getting Higher Star Characters

For those wondering about the warp rates of getting certain five-star characters, you can rest assured the information is available. Listed below is everything to take note of for the percentages of pull rates. Light Cones also have a chance of dropping a lot more on Stellar Warps: even matching with the five-star character drop rates. This is why limited-time Warp Banners are a lot more effective.

Stellar Warp Rates:

Four Star Characters — 5.1% chance

— 5.1% chance Five Star Characters — 0.3% chance or on 90 pulls

Limited Time Warp Banner Rates:

50% chance for the associated banner character when receiving a five-star character from the warp for the first time.

from the warp for the first time. Four Star Characters — 5.1% chance

— 5.1% chance Five Star Characters — 0.6% chance

Related: How to Add Friends in Honkai Star Rail

If you do not get the limited banner five-star character when you pull a five-star for the first time, you will get them on your next five-star pull from the limited-time warp banner. Now that you know everything there is about the character rates, it’s time to try and use the warps to your advantage — Best of luck Trailblazer!

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023