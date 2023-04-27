How to Add Friends in Honkai Star Rail

Image: miHoYo

Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG with an enriching single-player experience. The game also allows players to invite their friend’s characters into their world and battle enemies together while taking on various team activities for credits. Honkai doesn’t tell you that adding friends isn’t available right from the start. Inviting friends requires completing specific tasks first for the option to become available. Here’s how you can add friends in Honkai: Star Rail.

Steps to Add Friends in Honkai: Star Rail

To add friends, you must play solo until you reach the part of the game where you board the Astral Express. The Astral Express becomes available during the “Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow: The Voyage Continues” quest. Getting to this point in the game should take the average player around two hours.

Once this part of the game is completed, you will now have access to the full hub menu from your in-game cellphone — allowing you to access the option to add friends to your game. Follow the steps below to add friends to your Honkai: Star Rail game officially.

Open the Main Menu by selecting the bag icon (ESC on PC) Select the friend’s tab. Copy your friend’s UID number in the search bar at the top of the screen. Click the + sign next to the friend you would like to invite to send a request. Wait for your friend to accept the request.

How to Find UID Number in Honkai: Star Rail

If your friend needs help locating their character’s UID number, just let them know it can be found at the screen’s bottom left corner. The UID is a unique number designed for everyone, and the fact that it is lengthy and written in small font can make it tricky to get it exactly right. It may help to write it down in bigger font than the game provides to make it easier to read, and that way, you will never forget it for future use.

This article was updated on April 27th, 2023