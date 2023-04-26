Honkai Star Rail: Kafka Banner – When Does it Come Out?

Image: miYoHo

Honkai: Star Rail has many characters that players will no doubt want to acquire as quickly as possible through the use of warps, and one of these is Kafka. Many Genshin Impact players will be familiar with Banners and just how important they can be in helping you get a specific character. This article will take you through everything you need to know about the Kafka banner release for Honkai: Star Rail.

Kafka Warp Banner Release Date for Honkai Star Rail

At the moment you will not be able to obtain Kafka in any of the current warps so this means you have to wait for the warp banner. The release date for Kafka’s Warp Banner is not currently known at the time of writing but there will likely be an inclusion for Kafka’s Warp sooner rather than later. For the time being, you will have to focus on learning other characters.

We would estimate that it will be at least over a month before a potential Kafka Warp Banner. Even though Kafka’s Warp isn’t currently out you can still watch some of the captured gameplay for her on places such as YouTube. This will let you get a deeper understanding of how she uses her lighting element to destroy the battlefield’s foes in the game.

Why Can I Not Unlock Kafka in Honkai Star Rail At Release?

The reason you can’t unlock her is because Kafka isn’t in any regular warp at the moment (such as a Stellar Warp) and it means that you won’t be able to get her. Furthermore, it also has been a developer’s decision to not have Kafka in any of the warps at release. The decision means that more people are going to be — even more — hyped to play as her when the special warp for Kafka does appear.

Kafka certainly looks like she will be bringing a lot of energy to any battle ahead in the game so be sure to keep an eye out for her warp banner.

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023