Honkai Star Rail Snowshine Lamp Modified Puzzle Solution

Honkai Star Rail’s Aetherium Wars event brings you to familiar locations across Jarilo-VI, placing new spins on old puzzles and mechanics in between battles. The Snowshine Lamp (Modified) puzzles are the main mechanic in the Corridor of Fading Echoes part of the Aetherium Wars event. The lamps themselves aren’t the problem, it’s the sliding box puzzles surrounding them. If you want to solve each puzzle and get the chests locked behind them, this guide contains every solution for the Modified Snowshine Lamp puzzles in Honkai Star Rail.

Lamp Puzzle #1 Solution

The first lamp puzzle is just a tutorial that teaches you how they work. Ignite the lamp and push it forward until the glowing radius reaches the second lamp. This will power up the gate and let you proceed to the next area.

Lamp Puzzle #2 Solution

The first real sliding box puzzle is fairly straightforward. First, head straight down into the space between three boxes. Push the left box all the way to the left wall.

Then, head to the right wall and push the box pressed against the wall down. Next, push the box to the top right of the lamp all the way up. Now you can slide the box above the lamp all the way to the right to create a path.

Finally, all that’s left to do is slide the box to the bottom right of the lamp downward so you can get behind the lamp and push to solve the puzzle!

Lamp Puzzle #3 Solution

The next lamp is trapped in a group of boxes too. To reach it, slide the bottom box all the way to the left.

Then, circle around behind the lamp and push it to the right. There’s one box in the way that prevents you from pushing the lamp all the way to the right, so slide it down and then slide the box in the top row to the left so you can get behind the lamp again.

Just push the lamp all the way to the right to activate the second lamp and solve the puzzle! To get the treasure chest, reset the puzzle and slide the box in the top row all the way to the left.

Then, push the lamp to the left and move the box below it to the left as well to free up the path to the chest.

Lamp Puzzle #4 Solution

The fourth and final Modified Snowshine Lamp puzzle seems complicated at first glance because there are more boxes, but you don’t even have to interact with most of them. To start, slide the lamp to the left.

Then, slide the nearby box out of the way so you can move above the lamp. From there, slide the box all the way to the left wall. Once that box hits the wall, look down and slide that box out of the way. Finally, fill in the slot in the top left corner with a box. From there, just slide the Modified Snowshine Lamp as far into the top left corner as you can to complete the puzzle!

To reach the treasure chest at the bottom, reset the puzzle to get a fresh start. Then, move the box beneath the lamp to the left. Immediately after pushing that box, head one space down so you’re between the three boxes. All that’s left to do is push the box on your right to the right and push the box to your left to the left to create some space. Finally, head down and slide the box out of the way to reach the chest!

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023