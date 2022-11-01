How Do Disruptor Rounds Work in Apex Legends?

Disruptor Rounds, a hop-up specific to two weapons, is back in Apex Legends Season 15. In order to make these two weapons viable past the early moments of any given Apex Legends match, Disruptor Rounds is required. Here is how to use Disruptor Rounds in Apex Legends.

Disruptor Rounds Explained in Apex Legends

While not as complicated, or good, as the Anvil Receiver, Disruptor Rounds still pack a punch. It is simple: Disruptor Rounds increase shield damage.

But not every gun can get the Disruptor Rounds hop-up. The only guns that can get Disruptor Rounds are the RE-45 and the Alternator.

These two guns are not the best in the game and should be replaced as soon as possible if they are the only weapons you can find at the beginning of a match. However, if you can find a Disruptor Rounds hop-up, the RE-45 and the Alternator can absolutely shred the competition.

Both the RE-45 and the Alternator are hand-held guns that run on light ammo. Since the weapon economy was rebalanced in Season 14, light ammo should be easy to find. As mentioned earlier, the RE-45 and the Alternator are solid early picks, but are even better with Disruptor Rounds.

In Apex Legends Season 15, the RE-45 replaces the Mastiff in the crate and it comes with Disruptor Rounds. Also, Disruptor Rounds have received a big buff of 30% increased damage against shields.

Since Apex Legends is a game all about shielding up, Disruptor Rounds looks to literally shred those shields. To catch your enemies off guard, snag the RE-45 and the Alternator with Disruptor Rounds and eliminate them fast.

You can find the Disruptor Rounds as floor loot. While it may rotate into crafting, Disruptor Rounds is only available on the ground so far.

And that is everything you need to know about Disruptor Rounds in Apex Legends. Enjoy Broken Moon while you’re shredding shields!

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022