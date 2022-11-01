How Does the Anvil Receiver Work in Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 15 is here and while many are excited about Catalyst, the new legend, we are also getting Anvil Receiver. Anvil Receiver is a hop-up, or a specific gun attachment, for two of the best and most beloved guns in Apex Legends. Here’s how to use Anvil Receiver in Apex Legends.

Anvil Received Explained in Apex Legends

Anvil Receiver is an attachment for the R-301 and the Flatline. These are the best guns in the game and are loved by all. However, this hop-up comes with a catch.

While these weapons are incredibly good as is, the Anvil Receiver hop-up makes them arguably better. The Anvil Receiver uses two shots of ammo at once, reduces the rate of fire, and increases the weapon’s damage in semi-auto mode.

With the Anvil Receiver equipped to your R-301 and Flatline, you can switch back and forth between auto and semi-auto. But, if you want the perks of Anvil Receiver, you must be shooting in semi-auto mode.

Especially with the sniper meta that Vantage brought, putting the Anvil Receiver hop-up on your R-301 or Flatline turns it into a long-ranged sniper. This is extremely good and powerful, especially since you can revert back to full auto whenever you want to charge in or if enemies are pushing up close.

The Anvil Receiver hop-up is found in two places: floor loot and crafting bundles. Since Broken Moon is the brand new map in rotation, it might be hard to locate an Anvil Receiver, but keep checking floor loot at POIs and you’ll inevitably stumble upon one.

If you can’t find an Anvil Receiver as floor loot, go to a crafting station and craft your own. Make sure to collect crafting material and open bins so that you have enough currency to craft the Anvil Receiver.

The Anvil Receiver hop-up is extremely strong and might take over the meta in Apex Legends season 15. Only time will tell.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022