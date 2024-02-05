Image: Keen Games

Survival games are often more fun when played with friends, and Enshrouded is no exception. That said, how do shared worlds work in Enshrouded?

Recommended Videos

Enshrouded offers a rich, immersive gaming experience where players can venture into a vast world, vanquish punishing bosses, build grand halls, and forge their own paths. The shared world system is a key feature that allows players to enjoy this experience together. Yet, there are caveats.

Enshrouded Shared Worlds and How Quest Progression Works

Image: Keen Games

In Enshrouded, shared worlds need a host. The individual who creates a world needs to be online for others to join. However, this requirement can be bypassed by using dedicated servers. Many players opt for dedicated servers, eliminating the need for anyone to remain online when others wish to play. Despite occasional connection issues, dedicated servers ensure continuous access to all characters’ progress on the server. This is a better option than having the data saved locally on a friend’s PC, which may not always be accessible.

It’s important to note that progression in Enshrouded is server-wide. This means that world quests, story quests, milestones, and points of interest are shared across all players on the server. Once a quest is completed or a point of interest is discovered, it’s considered completed or discovered for the entire server. However, players who are not online or in the vicinity when a quest is completed will miss out on the experience points and loot.

Bases in Enshrouded are also shared. At the start, players have access to two bases, with more becoming available as they upgrade. However, summonable NPCs can only be available at one base at a time. Fortunately, creatures respawn in Enshrouded, allowing players to revisit quest areas, such as Elixir Wells, and farm them for more experience. Therefore, if you dislike the idea of missing a quest because a friend has explored it before you, Enshrouded’s multiplayer might not be what you’re looking for.

While some players have expressed concerns about the progression system in Enshrouded, it’s important to note that this is currently how shared worlds function in the game. That said, the developers are paying attention to the community’s feedback about the game. Therefore, there’s always a possibility that things might change when the game is fully released.

- This article was updated on February 5th, 2024