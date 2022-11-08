How Do You Change Style of Play in Sonic Frontiers?

Sonic Frontiers has a host of settings that will let you fine-tune your overall gameplay experience with the speeding blue hedgehog. While you’re sprinting around the map and learning how to farm XP fast you will no doubt want to make sure that your overall gameplay style is correct for you. When the game starts up you will be prompted with choosing between two main styles of play. There is the High-Speed Style and the Action Style. High Speed is more tailored to long-lasting fans of the series whereas Action Style is for those who may be a little newer to 3D Sonic games or this genre of games. This article will take you through how to change the style of play in Sonic Frontiers after already selecting it at the start of the game.

Changing Style of Play in Sonic Frontiers

In order to change the style of play you can navigate to the options menu and go to the ‘Game Settings’ part. In there is a list of options with sliders for you to tune. Some of the best options to alter your style of play are the ‘Top Speed’ and ‘Starting Speed’ settings. You can increase these further up if you would like a High-Speed Style or bring them lower if you would prefer an Action Style.

Furthermore, each of the other options to tune in the menu contributes towards the style too so it is down to a personal preference of what you prefer the most. The more you mess about with the settings and perform some in-game tests you will have the best Sonic gameplay experience from your personal standpoint ready to go. There is no toggle to switch between style of play so the sliders are what you have to work with a lot.

When you get max rings in the game, your speed will be increased even more for a short time so keep in mind that the speed you set in the options will increase even more from time to time when playing through the game.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022