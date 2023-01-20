How Do You Get the DPS Meter in Terraria

Are you looking to find the DPS meter in Terraria? Players can use this valuable item to help discover unique in-game information you can’t find elsewhere. For example, the DPS meter shows you the damage per second of a weapon you currently are using, making you know exactly how well your weapons are holding up against the enemies. Not only that, the DPS meter can help you make your way to creating a cellphone, as it is a crucial component for Goblin Tech. If you are interested in the DPS meter, look no further, as we have you covered with location and cost.

Where Can You Get the DPS Meter in Terraria?

You can quickly get the DPS meter from the Traveling Merchant for a low cost of 5 Gold Coins. Getting the required amount of coins should take no time at all; our recommendation for the quickest way to gather the money would be to kill some easy enemies or find some coins in pots. Once you buy it from the Merchant, you are good to equip it and get accurate damage readings for your weapons.

If you are wondering where you can find the Traveling Merchant NPC, it is as easy as having at least two other NPCs at your base, which then you will be able to spawn the Traveling Merchant for the DPS meter. It is important to remember that the Merchant won’t respawn during specific events, such as the Blood Moon, so if you are having trouble finding him, you are more than likely either during an event or don’t meet the required NPCs at your base.

