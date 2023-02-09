How Do You Get to the Hospital Wing in Hogwarts Legacy?

Getting around from place to place in Hogwarts Legacy is a bit daunting. With so many places to go to and how many different areas there are just in the castle, you can easily get lost in finding your next mission. What you might notice is that you can’t access one of the Floo Flames locations in the South Wing. For those who don’t know, here is how you can get to the Hospital Wing area in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get to the Hospital Wing in Hogwarts Legacy

The Hospital Wing can first be accessed once you get to The Man Behind the Moons quest where you unlock the Alohomora spell. This is a main story quest, so it cannot be missed. If you’re still deeply invested in exploring all the possible regions up to this part of the game, you can see how you may haven’t even gotten to it yet.

So, as you’re helping Mr. Moon out with his request, you will be given access to this new area. The quest will give you options to roam around this place beyond the Bathroom. You can actually find the clock tower here but also the Hospital Wing. This area is important because it does contain a Floo Flame, making it easier to come back in the future via fast travel.

Also, there is a Guide Page here when roaming the area stealthily. Instead of going to the Bathroom, go up one more floor to discover the place. Don’t worry. This isn’t a missable area. If you already completed the quest and didn’t get to the Hospital Wing, you can come back after completing the quest. Luckily this time, you don’t have to walk around here cloaked and avoiding your peers.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023