How Does the Karma System Work in Digimon Survive? Karma System Explained

Digimon Survive is only a few hours away and players could not be more excited, as the game is set to bring not only a wide array of fan-favorite Digimon, such as Agumon, Guilmon, and Lopmon, but also promises to feature a deeply personal story, where your decisions will define not only the fate of the many characters present but also the growth of your Digimon, the latter thanks to its Karma System. But how does the Karma System actually works on Digimon Survive?

How Does the Karma System work in Digimon Survive?

According to Bandai Namco, through a post on the official PlayStation Blog, the Karma system in Digimon Survive will allow players to shape their defining traits based on the many decisions they must make during the storyline, be it during conversations or events, as each choice will reward them with karma of a specific type. Overall, you will be able to gain three types of Karma points in Digimon Survive, Moral, given to those who make choices based on justice and sacrifice, Harmony, given to those who make choices based on compassion, cooperation, and peace, and Wrathful, which is given to those who make objective-driven choices.

Once computed, the karma type with the biggest overall score will then affect not only the world and your success rate when recruiting Digimon, but will also change which evolution tree Agumon will have access to.

How to Get Moral, Harmony, and Wrathful Karma Points

You will be able to gain karma points of your desired type by making choices that represent their core values. With that said, according to Bandai Namco, the choices that will reward you with Moral points will always be located on the far left and highlighted in red, while the ones that reward you with Harmony will always be located on the far right and be highlighted in green. Last but not least, the options which will increase your Wrathful karma will always be placed in the upper middle of the screen and be highlighted in yellow.

Digimon Survive is set to be released on July 29, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. The Steam version of the title is set to become available worldwide on the day after, on July 30, 2022.

- This article was updated on July 28th, 2022