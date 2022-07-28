Digimon Survive is almost here, and fans could not be more excited to finally get their hands on the highly awaited game, first revealed all the way back in July 2018. With that said, the game is set to feature a wide array of characters, which includes some fan favorites, such as Guilmon, who came to be loved by many thanks to the 2001 Digimon Tamers anime series. But how can you unlock Guilmon on Digimon Survive? Now, to ensure that you are fully ready to dive into the world of the game, here’s how to unlock Guilmon on Digimon Survive.

How to Get Guilmon in Digimon Survive

Unfortunately for many, at least until second notice, Guilmon will not be available thought the main campaign, as they will only be available as a launch bonus. With that said, you can get Guilmon on Digimon Survive by either pre-ordering the game’s physical version or buying the game’s digital version and playing it at least once from July 29 to August 30, 2022. Guilmon will also come accompanied by an HP Support Item, which is sure to help you at the start of your adventure.

To recap, here’s how to get Guilmon on Digimon Survive:

Either pre-order the game’s physical version or buy its digital version until August 30, 2022.

Boot the game and claim the bonuses to get your Guilmon.

You can currently pre-order the physical version of Digimon Survive on selected retailers, such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, among others. The digital version of the game, however, will only become available on launch day for consoles, and on July 30 for PCs, via Steam.

Digimon Survive is set to be released on July 29, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. As we said above, the Steam version of the title will be released on July 30, 2022.