All Characters and Voice Actors in Digimon Survive

Voice Actors are something to consider in Digimon Survive due to the game’s lack of a dubbing option except for the original Japanese audio. The visual novel game has seen delays ever since 2019 and is finally on the cusp of being released to the general public. The game’s emphasis on invoking its IP originators using its wide array of characters and Digimon partners came with the trade-off of limited voicing options due to the game’s budget. That is not to say that the voice works won’t be stellar, but people will have to get used to reading subtitles.

The Voice Actors of Characters and Digimons in Digimon Survive

Players can expect the bulk of the main story experience of Digimon Survive to be voice-acted, but the announced voice actors are limited to the main characters, their Digimon partners, and a few side characters as of this current point in time. A short list of all the officially announced voice actors can be found compiled below:

The Main Cast (Character Name – Voice Actor)

Takuma Momotsuka – Kohei Amasaki

Aoi Shibuya – Kaede Hondo

Minoru Hinata – Atsushi Abe

Ryo Tominaga – Yohei Azakami

Saki Kimishima – Minami Takahashi

Shuuji Kayama – Yuya Hirose

Kaito Shinonome – Kengo Takanashi

Miu Shinonome – Misaki Watada

The Digimon Partners (Character Name – Voice Actor)

Agumon – Chika Sakamoto

Labramon – Yukiyo Fujii

Falcomon – Hiromu Miyazaki

Kunemon – Ryohei Arai

Floramon – Shino Shimoji

Lopmon – Naomi Ohzora

Dracumon – Cota Nemoto

Shakomon – Asami Takano

Several side characters that feature in Digimon Survive also had their voice cast confirmed via an official Japanese trailer released on YouTube, with the roster being the following:

Professor – Kazuhiro Yamaji

Miyuki – Konomi Kohara

Haru – Masami Suzuki

Players should find the full roster of characters currently announced via social media on the official website for the game if they are having difficulties putting a face to a name. Checking up on the official Twitter handle is also a viable alternative. Seeing as there is supposed quite the list of Digimons that will appear throughout the game, a full list of all the voice actors that have contributed efforts towards the game might not be accessible until someone’s completed the title and seen the credits.

The sizable selection of Digimons also means that players aren’t only locked to their partner Digimon throughout the game’s course as they play the part of Takuma Momozaka, one can have other Digimons in their party to assist their endeavor. An example is Guilmon, a Digimon that appeared as a partner in Digimon Tamers that serves as the pre-order/early purchase bonus for Digimon Survive.

Digimon Survive will see a worldwide release on the 29th of July, on the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.