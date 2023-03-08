How Many Chapters Are In Uncharted 2? Full Chapters List

Image: Naughty Dog

With its narrative beginning one year after the events that took place in the previous release, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves has made both fans and newbies to the franchise alike more excited for the next release. In this game in the series, Nathan Drake is on a mission with his fellow thieves to find Marco Polo’s lost treasure fleet. As with any Uncharted game, the story slowly uncovers how a simple mission can easily turn into a complex, grander adventure that’s guaranteed to have you playing the game for hours on end. Here’s how many chapters are in Uncharted 2.

Uncharted 2 – Number of Chapters

Image via Naughty Dog

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves is a game that you can pretty much start and end in just one week of playing or less. All in all, the main storyline takes you about 10-11 hours of playtime. There are 26 chapters in the game, and if you aim to find all 101 collectible treasures and unlock the platinum trophy, it will take you 24 hours tops to complete fully.

All Chapters in Uncharted 2

With more chapters than the previous release, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, here’s a full list of all the chapters in the game that followed in the series, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves: A Rock and a Hard Place Breaking and Entering Borneo The Dig Urban Warfare Desperate Times They’re Coming With Us The City’s Secret Path of Light Only One Way Out Keep Moving A Train to Catch Locomotion Tunnel Vision Train-wrecked Where Am I? Mountaineering Heart of Ice Siege Cat & Mouse Convoy The Monastery Reunion The Road to Shambala Broken Paradise Tree of Life

Is Uncharted 2 Remastered on the PS4 Better?

Image via Naughty Dog

The main campaign in the Uncharted 2 Remastered on the PS4 is pretty much the same as the original PS3 version. They have the same number of chapters and content, just with improved graphics and motion.

The Remastered version on the PS4 lets you experience the game in 1080p and 60fps, with improved textures, character models, and lighting. The bigger difference is that the PS4 remaster has “photo mode” and over 10 new trophies to obtain. If you now have the PS5 and have the newer Uncharted games, you can also transfer your PS4 save files to it.