Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Release Date: Everything We Know

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is set for release on PlayStation 5 and will indeed make its way to the PC. A first in the franchise’s history. This new venture asks the question of whether more instalments in the future will also make their way to PC consumers. Ultimately, fans of the series will be excited to delve into the experience once again and enjoy all of the thrills that they had discovered before if they played through the games on the PlayStation 4. This guide article will take you through everything we know about Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC and everything we know about the release time and where to get the game.

Where Can I Buy Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection On PC?

There are two main online places where you will be able to purchase the game collection. The first is through Steam where you can already wishlist the game and prepare for its release in the future. Another place where you can obtain the game when it releases or preorder it when it becomes available is through the Epic Games Store.

The game itself will contain both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. As with any Uncharted experience, there will be high-octane action to be discovered and a gripping story to intertwine around the arteries of your heart. The games will likely take you a significant amount of time to complete if you take your time going through the chapters and immersing yourself in everything that the games have to offer you.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Release Details

PC players will have to wait longer to start playing through the experiences due to the PlayStation 5 version releasing first for players. In terms of details that have been released on the PC launch time, we only know at the moment that it is definitely scheduled for release in 2022, this year.

The question remains of when exactly it will launch and personally I would expect that we see a release around July time, however that is mere speculation and it may be earlier or later than that.

Will you be playing through the Uncharted experiences when they release on PC?

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available on PlayStation 5 and PC.