Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: Release Date, Pre-Load, File Size

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, coming soon to Playstation 5 and PC, is a vast collection of some of the finest gaming in recent years. Created by Naughty Dog studios, you are placed in the shoes of Nathan Drake, and taken through adventures over land, air, and sea.

Players understandably fell in love with Nathan Drake during the Playstation 3 era, when the first 3 titles in this series came out, featuring animations, graphical fidelity, and incredible set pieces that had never been witnessed by players in this capacity before. Now, utilizing the power of the Playstation 5 and PC, this collection brings two of the most recent games, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to new platforms, so more players than ever can experience two of the best games ever created.

When Does It Release?

Playstation 5 players can begin to enjoy Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection when it is released on January 28th, 2022. However, PC players will need to wait until an unknown time in 2022 to begin their adventures.

How Large is the Pre-Load Size?

Before any possible Day 1 Updates, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection comes in at a whopping 67GBs on your PS5’s internal storage. However, you are getting remastered editions of two of the best PS4 games out there, and with already impressive visuals being pushed even further, and haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support, this file size shouldn’t be surprising to many fans.

Also featuring 3 different graphical modes, you will be able to fine-tune Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to your heart’s desire. Performance Plus Mode aims to give you 120 fps, while Performance Mode will give you 60 fps with a minimal hit to graphical quality, and Graphic Fidelity, which offers 30 fps and 4K resolution.

Selling 9 million copies is not an easy task, but gamers were happy to follow Nathan Drake on his most recent adventure. Now, a new generation of explorers will soon be able to embark on their journey when Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection arrives in just a few days on January 28th, 2022. See more information about Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy with some of our older articles on the titles.