How Old is Aerith in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion?

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion has many characters that are present in a major way during Final Fantasy VII and one of these adored characters is Aerith whose fans are wondering how old she is in this particular installment. While some players are busy trying to work out how to activate a Limit Break in the experience, others are more focused on taking note of every single element of lore about the story. This article will inform you of how old Aerith is in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

Age of Aerith in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Aerith is 16 years old when Zack first meets her in Crisis Core, this means that she is between the ages of 16 and 22 by the time the events of Final Fantasy VII unfold. This is because Aerith is 22 years old in Final Fantasy VII so there have been many years filled with adventure between then.

Notably, the age of Aerith and Zack in Crisis Core varies because the years progress so Aerith keeps growing older in the experience up to the age of 22.

How Old is Zack in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion?

Now that you know how old Aerith actually is in the game, you may be wondering what Zack’s age is in the game. Since Aerith forms some feelings for Zack, it is only natural to wonder how close in age Zack is to her. Zack is also around 16 years old when he meets Aerith at the start of the game since Aerith was born a year later than him. This, therefore, informs us that Zack is either 17 or 16 at the time he meets Aerith. By the time the game ends, Zack is either 22 or 23.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022