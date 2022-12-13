Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion players have been taking advantage of all of the combat systems present within the game including the limit break system. However, some people have still been trying to recall what the button is in order to unleash a limit break upon their foes and this is where some confusion has been laying in wait. While other players are focused on trying to learn all of the DMW number effects and what they mean, some have a keen eye on utilizing their limit breaks. This article will take you through how to activate a limit break in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Activating a Limit Break in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

A limit break move is stocked and gained when your DMW roll has all images matching after a roll. For example, if the roll showcases three pictures of Aerith then they are all matching and you will get a limit break state. This is when a certain limit break will be added to your stock for you to utilize when ready.

In order to activate a limit break you will have to press triangle on PlayStation, Y on Xbox and PC, and X on Nintendo Switch. Afterward, your chosen limit break will be used in combat.

Why Do My Limit Breaks Disappear After a Battle in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion?

This is a design decision to have the limit breaks disappear after you complete a battle. Therefore there is no way of changing this. It is likely to ensure that you are planning out when is the best time to use a particular limit break in the middle of a battle. All in all, you will still be working with other combat systems at the same time including gaining proficiency for your Buster Sword in the game fast.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022