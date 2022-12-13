Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion DMW Effects Explained: All Number Effects

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion has a range of various systems that players need to spend time learning about and one of these is the DMW otherwise known as the Digital Mind Wave. While some players are busy trying to get all of the trophies and achievements in the game, others are doing their best to actually learn and understand how each of the systems work and interact together. This article will take you through all of the DMW number effects in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

All Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion DMW Number Effects

There are a total of ten main DMW number effects which you may encounter when it rolls mid-battle. These are the number of effects related to the ‘no limit verge’ status which is commonly the mode you will be in. A ‘Limit Verge’ happens based on what sort of status your Limit Gauge is in, the higher the stage it is — the more likely you may get the ‘Limit Verge’ at which point matched number rolls can level up your Materia. For the normal DMW rolls, the number rolls and effects are as follows. A number replaced with a “-” means any number.

777 or 111 — Your character will be Invincible for a limited time

666 — Critical for a limited time (All attacks become critical hits)

555 or 7-7 — Null (no) Physical Damage for a limited time

444 — AP will cost nothing until the end of the battle for you

333 or -77 — Null (no) Magic Damage for a limited time

222 — MP cost will be zero until the end of the battle

77- — Both AP and MP will cost nothing for a limited time

7– — AP will cost nothing for a limited time

-7- — MP will cost nothing for a limited time

–7 — Endure effect for a limited time (Will prevent falling from any damage you get)

As can be observed, there are certainly a lot of brilliant effects that can assist you in any battle you are having within the game.

How to View DMW Number Effects Again in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

If you are wanting to have a look at the number effects again in-game, you can do so by going to your mail menu through your in-game main menu and then selecting the ‘Tutorials (Battle)’ section. Scroll down and you will be able to find a part which is named ‘DMW: Effects of numbers (no limit verge)’, select this and it will bring up information on the number rolls and effects similar to what is shown above.

Main Menu screen

Going to the tutorial battle section and selecting effects

List of effects

Time to get back to eliminating enemies in style with all of the DMW effects on whatever difficulty you have chosen to play through the game with after some research.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox one, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022