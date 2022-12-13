Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion: How to Gain Buster Sword Proficiency Fast

In Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, after players reach a certain part of the game and unlock the Buster Sword as their main weapon, they will be able to then start to gain proficiency with it. With that said, doing so is an extremely long and arduous process, as each action or enemy defeated will only raise your proficiency by around 0.07 to 0.2% respectively. But can’t you raise your proficiency faster? Now, in order to help you master the most iconic weapon in gaming, as well as bring the most out of Zack, here’s how to gain Buster Sword Proficiency Fast in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Overall, although you can get proficiency by performing a wide array of actions in the game, like blocking and performing melee attacks while in the Battle Stance, you can actually increase your overall proficiency arguably fast by heading to either 3 or 4-star-rated missions and then triggering as many encounters as possible. Once the encounters start, just enter the Burster Sword’s Battle Stance and then perform an AoE move, such as Jump, in order to defeat large amounts of enemies fast. Each enemy defeated will reward you with around 0.20% Proficiency.

It’s important to point out that there’s a limit to the number of proficiency points each encounter can offer, so try to finish the enemies as fast as possible in order to earn the most as quickly as possible. We also recommend that you make use of materials with AP-oriented effects and buy at least a handful of Soma before heading to battle.

You can play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022