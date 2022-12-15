Players are able to get a wide array of different Limit Breaks through Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion‘s DMW system, which can then be related to both characters and summons alike. But how can you unlock all DMW portraits, and thus all Limit Breaks in the game? Now, in order to allow you to get all of the Limit Breaks available throughout Zack’s journey, here’s how to unlock all Limit Breaks on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

How to Unlock all Limit Breaks on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Overall, you can unlock a total of 19 different Limit Breaks in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, with 8 of them being related to characters and automatically unlocked as part of the main story and 11 which only become available once you unlock their respective summon. With that said, here’s how to unlock all of the Limit Breaks in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion:

Zack (Chain Slash): Available from the get-go but only activates when getting 3 of the same still unavailable DMW. Sephiroth (Octoslash): Available from the get-go. Angeal (Rush Assaut): Will be unlocked during the game’s first chapter. Tseng (Air Strike): Will be unlocked at the start of the game’s second chapter. Cissnei (Lucky Stars): Will be unlocked after meeting her during the game’s third chapter. Aerith (Healing Wave): Will be unlocked at the beginning of the game’s fourth chapter. Cloud (Meteor Shot): Will be unlocked in the game’s fifth chapter, after the helicopter falls in the snowy mountains. Genesis (Apocalypse): Will be unlocked by defeating Genesis during the game’s fifth chapter. Ifrit (Hellfire): Can be unlocked by completing the Rematch with Ifrit mission. Bahamut (Megaflare): Can be unlocked by completing the Rematch with Bahamut mission. Odin (Zantetsuken): Can be unlocked by completing the Mystery Materia mission. Bahamut Fury (Exaflare): Can be unlocked by completing the Treasure Info 6 mission. Chocobo (Chocobo Stomp): Can be unlocked by completing the Suspicious Mail 1 mission. Phoenix (Rebirth Flame): Can be unblocked by triggering the Seven Wonders questline in Nibelheim and then interacting with it at the water tower. (Can only be obtained during the game’s ninth chapter). Cait Sith (Courage Boost): Can be unlocked by completing the Suspicious Mail 3 mission. Moogle (Moogle Power): Can be unlocked by completing the Suspicious Mail 4 mission. Cactuar (1.000 Needles): Can be unlocked by completing the Cactuar Found? mission. Tonberry (Murderous Thrust): Can be unlocked by completing the Master Tonberry mission. Magic Pot (Item Mugger): Can be unlocked by getting all Materia combinations right during any chance encounter while in the Master Tonberry mission.

You can play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022