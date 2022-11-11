How-Tall-is-Kratos-in-God-of-War-Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok players seem to only have one thing on their mind at the moment judging by some of the community discussion and that is about the height of different characters. People have been wondering how tall Kratos actually is, similarly to people trying to work out how tall Atreus is within the experience. There can be many reasons why people wonder about the height of characters, from mere curiosity to cosplay considerations. This article will inform you of how tall Kratos is in God of War Ragnarok.

Height of Kratos in God of War Ragnarok

The height of Kratos is six feet and four inches (known as 6’4″) and that of course can be relatable for some people in the world who are a little taller than others. Overall though, it is still an enormous height and Kratos tends to absolutely tower over some of his foes.

Atreus, his son, is already at five feet and seven inches which for being a roughly fourteen-year-old teenager is already way above average height. Tall heights seem to run in the family for the pair — that much is certain.

Was Kratos Taller in Games Before God of War 2018?

If you’ve played some of the older God of War titles then you likely may have some questions relating to a potential change in height of Kratos. In God of War III, Kratos was actually closer to eight feet, roughly around seven feet and six inches which is definitely a large height to be. It was revealed that the reason Kratos has such a drastic height decrease was to be closer in height to the real-life actor of Kratos, Christopher Judge.

It is likely that from now on the character’s height will always remain closer to the six feet mark rather than the eight feet mark. With a lot of motion capture technology always in use it is better to have a character’s height closer to many other people in reality. It will in all probability be better for the studio to work with. However, Kratos still has large numbers related to them, one of which is his age and many fans have been getting the exact information of how old Kratos is in God of War Ragnarok along with his height.

God of War Ragnarok is available right now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022