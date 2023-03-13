How to 100 Percent Complete Kirby Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Image: Nintendo

Another title featuring all Nintendo lovers’ favorite pink puff has come to the Switch. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a remake of the 2011 Wii title and features a new stage as well as some new Copy Abilities. If your perfectionist’s heart is screaming to 100 percent complete Kirby Return to Dream Land Deluxe we’ve got you covered! Follow the tips below and we’ll help you get there.

100 Percent Complete All Stages

Image: Nintendo

Your very first step is to go through the entire Story Mode as well as the Extra Mode and 100 percent complete these stages with at least gold medal skill. This means going through and collecting all 120 Energy Spheres along the way to defeat Magolor. Outside of a Boss Stage, you will find at least three in each stage. They look like gears and are typically hidden or difficult to obtain.

In addition to the story and extras, you will also need to complete the nine Challenge Stages. It doesn’t matter how well you do in it as long as it has been finished (unless it matters to you, then by all means, go platinum). In these, Kirby is given a Copy Ability and will be stuck with this one for the round. He will need to make it through the course in a certain amount of time. You will need to have a certain amount of Energy Spheres to get access to some of these stages.

100 Percent Complete Magolor Epilogue

Image: Nintendo

It was specified before to complete the story with at least gold medals and this is where that comes into play. In the Metroidvania-style extra, Magolor Epilogue: The Interdimensional Traveler, an Extra Stage becomes available to play if you’ve completed that requirement. In addition to all the regular Magolor Epilogue stages, you will also have to complete the Extra Stage to reach 100 percent completion.

The Arenas

Image: Nintendo

There are two additional games inside Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, The Arena and The True Arena. To enter The Arena, Story Mode must be complete, then you will battle all the bosses in random order. Complete the Extra Mode to get into The True Arena and you will do the same thing you did in The Arena only with fewer Maxim Tomatoes and now with multiplayer ability. Clear both arenas to get yourself closer to your goal of 100 percent completing Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

Merry Magoland

Image: Nintendo

At this point, if you’ve completed all of the above, you’ll have the Gold Kirby Mask, but it doesn’t end there. To get a true 100 percent completion, you must have the first 100 Missions in Merry Magoland finished. This will be open for players to enter after two stages of Cookie Country have been completed. With this, you will get your crown and your prize in the Theater as well as the satisfaction of knowing you have fully completed one of the best Kirby games.

