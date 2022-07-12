How to Play the Kirby Games in Order

While Kirby has been around for quite some time, you may be wondering what you’ll need to do to get the full extent of the storyline that this small Pink Puffball is involved in. Well, to break it to you softly, there is no definitive timeline for the Kirby franchise, so this allows players to jump in and experience everything that the series has to offer from any specific entry.

However, if you’re looking to find out about all of the different Kirby titles that are available, from mainline entries to side stories, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive in and find out how many different Kirby games are currently available, so you can get as much Kirby in your life as possible. Here is a list of every Kirby title ever made, as well as when they were released!

Kirby Game Timeline: From Kirby’s Adventure to Today

While there has never been a true overarching storyline for the Kirby franchise, as confirmed by series creator Masahiro Sakurai, you may find some of the older titles to be a bit different to play than Kirby’s most recent entries into the franchise. But, if you’re looking to play through any or all of them, this is the order that they’ve been released.

Mainline Kirby Games

Game Name Platform Release Date Kirby’s Dream Land Game Boy August 1st, 1992 Kirby’s Adventure NES May 1st, 1993 Kirby’s Dream Land 2 Game Boy May 1st, 1995 Kirby Super Star SNES September 20th, 1996 Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SNES November 27th, 1997 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Nintendo 64 June 26th, 2000 Kirby & The Amazing Mirror Game Boy Advance October 18th, 2004 Kirby: Squeak Squad Nintendo DS December 4th, 2006 Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Wii October 24th, 2011 Kirby: Triple Deluxe Nintendo 3DS May 2nd, 2014 Kirby: Planet Robobot Nintendo 3DS June 10th, 2016 Kirby Star Allies Nintendo Switch March 16th, 2018 Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo Switch March 25th, 2022

Spin-Off Kirby Titles

Spin-Off Game Name Platform Release Date Kirby’s Pinball Land Game Boy November 27th, 1993 Kirby’s Dream Course SNES February 1st, 1995 Kirby’s Avalanch SNES April 25th, 1995 Kirby’s Block Ball Game Boy May 4th, 1996 Kirby’s Toy Box Satellaview (Japan Only) February 8th, 1996 Kirby’s Star Stacker Game Boy July 14th, 1997 Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble Game Boy Color April 9th, 2001 Kirby Air Ride Nintendo GameCube October 13th, 2003 Kirby Slide Game Boy Advance E-Reader November – December 2003 Kirby: Canvas Curse Nintendo DS June 13th, 2005 Kirby’s Epic Yarn Wii October 17th, 2010 Kirby Mass Attack Nintendo DS September 19th, 2011 Kirby Fighters Deluxe Nintendo 3DS August 29th, 2014 Dedede’s Drum Dash Deluxe Nintendo 3DS August 29th, 2014 Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Wii U February 20th, 2015 Team Kirby Clash Deluxe Nintendo 3DS April 12th, 2017 Kirby’s Blowout Blast Nintendo 3DS July 6th, 2017 Kirby Battle Royale Nintendo 3DS January 19th, 2018 Super Kirby Clash Nintendo Switch September 4th, 2019 Kirby Fighters 2 Nintendo Switch September 23rd, 2020 Kirby’s Dream Buffet Nintendo Switch Summer 2022

Remakes and Collections of Kirby Games

Spin-Off Game Name Platform Release Date Kirby’s Super Star Stacker Super Famicom November 30th, 1997 Kirby: Nightmare In Dream Land Game Boy Advance December 2nd, 2002 Kirby Super Star Ultra Nintendo DS September 22nd, 2008 Kirby’s Dream Collection Wii September 16th, 2012 Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn Nintendo 3DS March 8th, 2019

As you can see, there is plenty in the world of Kirby to keep you preoccupied. The newest title in the franchise, Kirby and the Forgotten Land was also recently picked by our staff to be the best Kirby game of all time, but you’ll find our definitive list of must-play Kirby games right here. If you’re struggling to make your way through these worlds, make sure that you’re checking out our Kirby and the Forgotten Land Guide Section, where we will help you learn more about the copy mechanic, find all of the missions that you’ll need to complete, and so much more.