How to Play the Kirby Games in Order

While Kirby has been around for quite some time, you may be wondering what you’ll need to do to get the full extent of the storyline that this small Pink Puffball is involved in. Well, to break it to you softly, there is no definitive timeline for the Kirby franchise, so this allows players to jump in and experience everything that the series has to offer from any specific entry.
However, if you’re looking to find out about all of the different Kirby titles that are available, from mainline entries to side stories, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive in and find out how many different Kirby games are currently available, so you can get as much Kirby in your life as possible. Here is a list of every Kirby title ever made, as well as when they were released!
Kirby Game Timeline: From Kirby’s Adventure to Today
While there has never been a true overarching storyline for the Kirby franchise, as confirmed by series creator Masahiro Sakurai, you may find some of the older titles to be a bit different to play than Kirby’s most recent entries into the franchise. But, if you’re looking to play through any or all of them, this is the order that they’ve been released.
Mainline Kirby Games
|Game Name
|Platform
|Release Date
|Kirby’s Dream Land
|Game Boy
|August 1st, 1992
|Kirby’s Adventure
|NES
|May 1st, 1993
|Kirby’s Dream Land 2
|Game Boy
|May 1st, 1995
|Kirby Super Star
|SNES
|September 20th, 1996
|Kirby’s Dream Land 3
|SNES
|November 27th, 1997
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
|Nintendo 64
|June 26th, 2000
|Kirby & The Amazing Mirror
|Game Boy Advance
|October 18th, 2004
|Kirby: Squeak Squad
|Nintendo DS
|December 4th, 2006
|Kirby’s Return To Dream Land
|Wii
|October 24th, 2011
|Kirby: Triple Deluxe
|Nintendo 3DS
|May 2nd, 2014
|Kirby: Planet Robobot
|Nintendo 3DS
|June 10th, 2016
|Kirby Star Allies
|Nintendo Switch
|March 16th, 2018
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo Switch
|March 25th, 2022
Spin-Off Kirby Titles
|Spin-Off Game Name
|Platform
|Release Date
|Kirby’s Pinball Land
|Game Boy
|November 27th, 1993
|Kirby’s Dream Course
|SNES
|February 1st, 1995
|Kirby’s Avalanch
|SNES
|April 25th, 1995
|Kirby’s Block Ball
|Game Boy
|May 4th, 1996
|Kirby’s Toy Box
|Satellaview (Japan Only)
|February 8th, 1996
|Kirby’s Star Stacker
|Game Boy
|July 14th, 1997
|Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble
|Game Boy Color
|April 9th, 2001
|Kirby Air Ride
|Nintendo GameCube
|October 13th, 2003
|Kirby Slide
|Game Boy Advance E-Reader
|November – December 2003
|Kirby: Canvas Curse
|Nintendo DS
|June 13th, 2005
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Wii
|October 17th, 2010
|Kirby Mass Attack
|Nintendo DS
|September 19th, 2011
|Kirby Fighters Deluxe
|Nintendo 3DS
|August 29th, 2014
|Dedede’s Drum Dash Deluxe
|Nintendo 3DS
|August 29th, 2014
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Wii U
|February 20th, 2015
|Team Kirby Clash Deluxe
|Nintendo 3DS
|April 12th, 2017
|Kirby’s Blowout Blast
|Nintendo 3DS
|July 6th, 2017
|Kirby Battle Royale
|Nintendo 3DS
|January 19th, 2018
|Super Kirby Clash
|Nintendo Switch
|September 4th, 2019
|Kirby Fighters 2
|Nintendo Switch
|September 23rd, 2020
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Nintendo Switch
|Summer 2022
Remakes and Collections of Kirby Games
|Spin-Off Game Name
|Platform
|Release Date
|Kirby’s Super Star Stacker
|Super Famicom
|November 30th, 1997
|Kirby: Nightmare In Dream Land
|Game Boy Advance
|December 2nd, 2002
|Kirby Super Star Ultra
|Nintendo DS
|September 22nd, 2008
|Kirby’s Dream Collection
|Wii
|September 16th, 2012
|Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn
|Nintendo 3DS
|March 8th, 2019
As you can see, there is plenty in the world of Kirby to keep you preoccupied. The newest title in the franchise, Kirby and the Forgotten Land was also recently picked by our staff to be the best Kirby game of all time, but you’ll find our definitive list of must-play Kirby games right here. If you’re struggling to make your way through these worlds, make sure that you’re checking out our Kirby and the Forgotten Land Guide Section, where we will help you learn more about the copy mechanic, find all of the missions that you’ll need to complete, and so much more.