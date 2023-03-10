Best Kirby Games, Ranked

Image: Nintendo

Since 1992, this floating pink ball of cuteness has captured the hearts of many Nintendo fans with the best Kirby games. While not all his titles were hits, there are plenty that were. We’re glad to see Kirby’s name continue to come up in new games and recommend trying out these titles if you haven’t already.

10. Kirby Super Star

Kirby Super Star was a Super NES title that was so popular it came back on the Wii and Wii U. Part of what made this game great is how it had a little something for everyone. Players could choose from one of eight games. These games include a set of minigames, a racing game, a shorter version of Kirby’s Dream Land, Kirby battling Dyna Blade, racing, a Metroidvania-style treasure hunt, a Meta Knight adventure, Kirby’s mission to save Popstar, and a boss fight mode.

9. Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Image: Nintendo

As was the case for many Nintendo 64 games, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards was the first Kirby title to have 3D graphics in a 2D world. It kept the familiarity of the platformer style Kirby fans were used to but added a new visual style. Kirby can access seven copy abilities and players saw Power Combos for the first time in this adventure. Players can even play King Dedede in some parts of the game. The villain, Dark Matter, shatters a crystal from Ripple Star, and Kirby has to get them all back and save the ones it possessed.

8. Kirby’s Epic Yarn

Image: Nintendo

In the era of craft-styled games from Nintendo like Yoshi’s Crafted World also came Kirby’s Epic Yarn. In this adorable design shift, Kirby had been turned into yarn and sent to a world completely made of different fabrics, Patch Land. Since he is yarn he cannot fly, but he can transform into other objects that provide new abilities. Find the Magic Yarn and get Patch Land put back together.

7. Kirby’s Adventure

Image: Nintendo

Following Kirby’s debut game was Kirby’s Adventure on NES. It was also the first game where Kirby appeared pink since he was white on the Game Boy cover art. The Copy Ability started here and made each playthrough a different experience by giving the option of different abilities depending on who Kirby inhaled. In this title, Kirby is trying to stop Nightmare from taking control of Dream Land.

6. Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land

Image: Nintendo

Kirby’s Adventure was rereleased as Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land for the Game Boy Advance and was even released a third time as Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land on the Wii U. This one deserved its own spot for the graphics updates alone. The backgrounds had much more detailed scenery and the Copy Abilities gave Kirby a new look. It also gave a multiplayer option to a well-loved Kirby game.

Related: Top Game Boy Games on Nintendo Switch

5. Kirby & the Amazing Mirror

Image: Nintendo

Following suit with Kirby Super Star’s Metroidvania option, The Great Cave Offensive, Kirby & the Amazing Mirror is a whole game dedicated to this style on the Game Boy Advance. It also featured three minigames — Speed Eaters, Crackity Hack, and Kirby’s Wave Ride. This story follows our pink puffball as he goes after Dark Meta Knight into Mirror World to save Meta Knight.

4. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Image: Nintendo

This Switch title was originally released on the Wii in 2011. In the Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe remake, fans who played the original will enjoy two new copy abilities, new modes, and a new level to unlock. When playing multiplayer, each player can control their own Kirby or other beloved Kirby characters, and when they stack up together, they can combine their abilities.

3. Kirby: Planet Robobot

Image: Nintendo

Although he’s cute and fluffy, Kirby doesn’t mess around when he’s in his mecha suit. On the 3DS title Kirby: Planet Robobot, Kirby has a shape-shifting armor that can take on enemies for the familiar Copy Ability of Kirby games. His homeland is in danger, and he is taking on the power of this suit to save it. For multiplayer options, there’s also a brawl mode where friends can battle enemies together.

2. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Image: Nintendo

In the gorgeous 3D world of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Kirby finds an abandoned civilization, Kirby finds his new Mouthful Mode. From vending machines to cars, he can take in a lot of objects and use them to defeat his enemies. Although it is abandoned he is far from alone. While exploring this overgrown city, you still run into plenty of baddies trying to stop you from saving the Waddle Dees.

1. Kirby’s Dream Land

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Nothing can quite beat the original title and Kirby’s debut, Kirby’s Dream Land. As you go through the five levels there’s a boss at the end of each for you to defeat. Although Copy Abilities hadn’t been introduced yet, there were items Kirby could eat to give him new powers. Fly on and get all the planet’s food back from King Dedede.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023