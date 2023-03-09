Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Nintendo has been expanding their Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership benefits, most recently by adding Game Boy and Game Boy Advance Games to the Switch. While the selection is small for now, there are a few great titles worth checking out until more are added. These titles are great picks for those looking for nostalgia or to experience the top Game Boy games on Nintendo Switch so far.

Kirby’s Dream Land

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This classic title was the very beginning of Kirby as we know him. It’s a traditional platforming game with the added benefit of Kirby’s floating ability. On Dream Land, King Dedede has stolen all the food and Sparkling Stars from the people, and Kirby comes to save the day! The controls for the game shift to Switch very easily and the game sucks you in immediately. If you’re loving Kirby’s Return To Dream Land, you might want to consider this top Game Boy game on the Switch, going back to where it all started.

Metroid II: Return of Samus

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Metroid Prime Remastered isn’t the only Metroid nostalgia hit on the Switch. Metroid II: Return of Samus is another top Game Boy game on the Nintendo Switch, available through the membership. In this game, Samus has to explore the Metroid’s home planet to try and find out what happened to a missing team sent there to destroy them. The green backlight style long-time Samus fans have grown up with is well-implemented on the Switch screen and the difficulty we love with all Metroid titles still holds up.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Although this title isn’t new to the Switch given there was a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, playing it in the original pixel style is a different experience. For those who have played the title before, you get the bonus of a new dungeon to explore. In this Legend of Zelda title, Link washes up on an island where his mission is to find out what is happening with the Wind Fish. If you had been thinking about picking up the remake, you could always try this top Game Boy game currently on the Nintendo Switch first to see if you like it!

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Get extra fun all in one with the Game & Watch Gallery 3. There are multiple games included and a choice of modern or classic style. The modern games have more updated graphics but don’t go too far modern to keep you in the nostalgia of the Game Boy era. Each game gives the controls before you open it so you don’t have to guess how to play or try to figure it out on your own.

Tetris

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A classic hit that always deserves a mention, and most definitely one of the top Game Boy games on Nintendo Switch Online. This block puzzle game, where you stack the shapes in an attempt to clear the rows by filling them all the way across, has been around since the beginning of video games. To leave it out would have been a big oversite. The controls are kept simple, and you get to choose between a few music and style choices before you play.

More To Come

There are more Game Boy titles on the way from Nintendo. We’re sure this list will update and change as there are great new… or old… experiences to be had.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023