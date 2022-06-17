How To Access New Customization Items In OlliOlli World: VOID Riders

OlliOlli World: VOID Riders has skated into people’s lives and players are happily enjoying everything that it has to offer when they start it. From a range of new main levels to equally exciting boss levels that always keep you on your toes, there is a ton of content to work your way through with this first DLC for OlliOlli World. There are also new customization items and this guide article will inform you of everything you need to know about how to access the OlliOlli World: VOID Riders customization items.

How to Access the New OlliOlli World: VOID Riders Customization Items

There are over 70 new customization items that arrive with VOID Riders which is a massive amount. Some of these you will be able to quickly find through your general customization area and you’ll spot some of the new items to eagerly equip, so these ones, in particular, won’t be too much hassle to find and equip. You will also notice them indicating they are ‘new’ items on the menu. You will also be able to unlock an excellent new customization item by completing the DLC’s final boss which I won’t spoil for you here.

However, when you do indeed complete the DLC’s final boss, you will get a menu pop-up as shown on the main cover image of this article that completing challenges will get you rewards and these rewards will of course include new customization items. Making your way through the DLC’s levels and completing challenges will have you gaining a lot of customization items in no time!

When you are looking in your customization menu you can also hover over a new item before it is unlocked and it will tell you what you need to complete in order to unlock it. OlliOlli World: VOID Riders keeps on creating immense intrigue to continue the journey and unlock all of these new items!

OlliOlli World is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.