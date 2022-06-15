How-to-start-OlliOlli-World-VOID-Riders-DLC

OlliOlli World: VOID Riders is now released and many fans are sure to be skating into the experience with immense speed. From the all-new VOID zone to playing through unique levels in other areas of the game. There truly is something for everyone with this DLC. However, you may of course be wondering how to start it if you haven’t progressed through the game a lot yet. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to start OlliOlli World VOID Riders.

How to Start OlliOlli World VOID Riders

In order to start the DLC, you have to firstly complete the level ‘Route 666’ in the Burntrock zone. This level is simply a tutorial on spinning with your board so it won’t be too difficult for you to complete. When you successfully have completed this particular level you will now notice that above the crashed UFO on the map, there will be a VOID Riders indicator/level for you to play through.

When you start to play this level, you will now have started the DLC and you will be learning about how the new Tractor Beams work within this tutorial. After that, you will be playing through all of the other levels that the DLC has to offer and decide what levels you may want to play first from those that you can early in the DLC.

Whether you decide to complete all the levels in one zone and then go on to the next is up to you! One thing is for certain, you will be likey enjoying everything that the DLC has to offer you. Time to get skating once again, show your skills to the VOID Riders and Nebulord!

OlliOlli World is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.