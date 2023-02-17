How to Acquire Six Gas Grenades in One Deployment in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are trying to complete the Poisoned Well mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, then the first task you need to complete is to acquire six gas grenades in one deployment. While this might not be as hard as visiting all 17 POIs in the Pathfinder mission, acquiring six gas grenades in one DMZ deployment is definitely hard. That’s why we’ve got you covered with the best way to do it.

Easy Method to Acquire Six Gas Grenades in One Deployment in DMZ

While finding six gas grenades, or tear gas, in Warzone 2 DMZ sounds hard, there is an easy method to completing it fairly quickly.

To start, equip a tear gas and a munitions box. By doing this, you’ll already have three gas grenades and only need to get three more.

To get three more gas grenades, you can loot bags at gas stations and other random caches and cabinets to try and get lucky finding some. However, the better method is to farm up cash and buy more munitions boxes from a Buy Station.

If you use a munitions box, you’ll get two more gas grenades, so you need enough cash to buy two munitions boxes to get at least three more gas grenades. You can get that amount of cash easily by completing a single shipping cargo contract.

By following this method, you’ll easily get six gas grenades and be ready for the next task in the Poisoned Well mission. Since you are already here, we might as well tell you where the Zarqwa Hydroelectric water wells are.

All Zarqwa Hydroelectric Water Well Locations in DMZ

Now that you have acquired six gas grenades in DMZ, you need to throw them into specific water wells located at Zarqwa Hydroelectric. This area is usually highly contested, so be sure to clear out the enemies first.

In the image above, you’ll see all six water pools you need to throw your gas grenades into. There are also more than six pools, but these pools are the easiest to access. Simply throw your gas grenades directly into the pools one by one and you’ll complete the Poisoned Well mission.

