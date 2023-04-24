Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering about the Demonologist Silent Hill easter egg on the hospital map? This is another easter egg that is stumping fellow Demonologist players. Multiple streamers have asked the developer what it is and how to activate it, but he has been silent about it, just like other easter eggs. However, we know it was taken from Silent Hill 4: The Room and can use that to figure out how to activate the Demonologist Silent Hill easter egg.

Where to Find the Demonologist Silent Hill Easter Egg

Image: Konami

First, to understand the Demonologist Silent Hill easter egg, we need to look deeper into the Silent Hill 4: The Room game because this is the installment of the franchise the easter egg was pulled from. Inside the bathroom, you will find a hole surrounded by the Halo of the Sun markings. The Halo of the Sun is the symbol of The Order cult, which is behind the inexplainable nature of Silent Hill. It represents the different aspects of God. The symbol is broken down into different regions, each with its symbolism.

In Silent Hill 4: The Room, the main character, Henry Townshend, finds a similar hole in the bathroom of Room 302 after being in his apartment for five days. Eventually, he goes into the hole, which leads to Walter Sullivan’s Otherworlds, where he finds ghosts and monsters.

To activate the Silent Hill 4 easter egg, stand in front of the hole and say ‘Room’ to activate the easter egg and a quick jump scare. Saying ‘Room’ makes sense since this is an easter pulled from Silent Hill 4: The Room installment of the Silent Hill franchise.

Image: Konami

The thing that comes out of the hole during the jump scare looks similar to what is coming out of the hole in the above picture. This is taken from Silent Hill 4: The Room when Jimmy Stone, one of Walter Sullivan’s victims, haunts the room.

