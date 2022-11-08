How to Beat Asura in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers will run you into intimidating bosses due to their size and mighty attack powers. Although you will run into duplicates and get the hang of it quickly, the first time can be confusing since the game only gives you a little tutorial on taking them down. One of these bosses is the giant Asura boss. Don’t worry; we have a step-by-step walkthrough on defeating these bosses, so you are prepared whenever you run into one.

Tips to Beat Asura

Asura bosses have only a few attacks you need to watch. These include the red rings it throws at you, its arm swinging down and the red barrier around its pillars that you need to focus on hitting. This is how you easily take down this boss.

The first phase will focus on blue rings, which is a good thing. These rings will allow you to speed through them and run up its arm to the top, where there will be pillars. These pillars are where you need to spam the attack button to drain Asura’s health, so once you are on top, unleash as many attacks as possible until a cutscene appears.

The next phase is a little trickier. Included with these blue rings, there are now red rings which are deadly. Avoid these at all costs using the dodge or dash button, and keep your eye on the blue circles instead. Like before, dash through the blue rings to the top and aim for a pillar. Heads up, the pillars now have a red barrier around them which will hurt Sonic if you run into them. Jumping and attacking is the perfect way to avoid these barriers.

The third and final phase is the same as before; there are more red rings just now. Do as before by dashing or dodging and avoiding the red rings and aiming for the blue ones. Make your way to the top and use the same strategy for the red barriers by attacking from above. Once you take out this last and final pillar, a cutscene will appear, letting you know you have beaten the boss.

Congratulations! You successfully beat your first Asura boss and now are prepared for future ones you encounter. The more you fight these bosses, the easier it will become, and it will feel like second nature. You can make these fights even more manageable by farming XP and making Sonic as strong as he can be!

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022