How to Beat My Kingdom for a Horse Quest in New World

To get a mount in New World, you need to complete the My Kingdom for a Horse quest. Though it’s not a complicated quest, there are a few steps that may be tricky. Here’s your guide on how to complete My Kingdom for a Horse and get a mount for free in New World.

How to Start My Kingdom for a Horse in New World

The best thing you can do to follow the questlines to unlock a mount in New World is to press J on your keyboard to open your quests and go to the “Mount Quest” section. Here, you’ll easily track all of your mount quests up until you complete them all and unlock the horse, wolf, and lion.

To start My Kingdom for a Horse, you need to complete the A Change in the Wilds quest. You also need to be at level 25 and have purchased the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion. If you don’t meet those two prerequisites, you won’t be able to complete A Change in the Wilds and My Kingdom for a Horse.

The A Change in the Wilds quest is found in Everfall. Look on the map for a horseshoe icon — that’s the location of the mount quest. Complete A Change in the Wilds by reading the mud-stained note.

After reading the mud-stained note, travel directly north to a location a little northeast of Shadowmine Shrine. Here, you need to talk to an NPC named Jochi Khan. Talk to him, accept his quest, and you’ll get the My Kingdom for a Horse quest.

How to Complete My Kingdom for a Horse in New World

Now that you have the My Kingdom for a Horse quest, all you need to do is travel directly east to a lake. Walk into the cave and interact with the commune spot within. Turn left and interact with the harvest azoth infused oats spot.

Exit the cave and you’ll see a horse to the east. Go up to it and interact with it. Feed it the oats and then travel west back to Jochi Khan. Talk to him and you’ll complete My Kingdom for a Horse and get your first mount.

