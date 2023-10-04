How to Get a Mount in New World

Image: Amazon Games

In the first expansion to New World, called Rise of the Angry Earth, mounts have become available. However, unlocking mounts isn’t the most straightforward process. Don’t worry, we’re here to help you get a mount in New World.

Related: Does New World Have a Subscription?

New World: How to Unlock Mounts

The first thing you need to do to get a mount in New World is reach level 25. The only way to get a mount is if you are level 25 or higher, so if you’re not quite there yet, you have some grinding to do.

The other prerequisite is that you need to own the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion. If you don’t have that, no mounts for you.

Once both of those prerequisites are met, you’ll unlock mounts through a questline that starts with A Change in the Wild. To start this quest, interact with the mud-stained note in Everfall. Then, go talk to Jochi in North Everfall.

After talking to Jochi, you’ll start the My Kingdom for a Horse quest which, when completed, rewards you with the horse mount. It’s a fairly easy quest — follow the quest markers, interact with a few things, and complete the quest.

With the quest done, open your inventory and unlock Moonshadow, your first mount. Then, equip Moonshadow in the Mount tab (you can also rename it to whatever you want) and boom, you have your first mount in New World!

How to Unlock Wolf and Lion Mounts in New World

While a horse mount is cool, you can get a Wolf and a Lion. You can buy them for a quick unlock, or you can complete the Hermit’s Rally quest.

Once that is done, you’ll need to complete a series of race quests in Brightwood, then Weaver’s Fen, and then Great Cleave to unlock the Wolf.

The Lion will be unlocked after the Wolf and in a similar way. Complete all the mount quests, which are all racing quests, and you’ll eventually unlock the Lion mount.

- This article was updated on October 4th, 2023